Entertainment
Mario Lopez welcomes new Bedford twins who cook for Hollywood access
NEW BEDFORD The party is even more fun for these twins from Whaling City, who took over the cooking space with their positive energy cookies.
Mario lopez is now a fan.
Friday, the co-owners of “Twins who cook, “Maya and Aria Christian, 31, appeared on Access Hollywood to promote their treats.
“The experience has been amazing,” said Aria Christian. “This was our first TV segment, so we were totally overwhelmed with the excitement.”
Twins that Cook Company:New Bedford Twins Empower Customers With Their Busy Cookie Business
During the five-minute segment, Lopez and the Christians enjoyed a glass of champagne while explaining how they started the business. Lopez then tried a piece of their cake, cookies, and a brownie. He even helped make their new cookie, “Peanuts and Cracker Jacks”.
“Pastries! It’s my kind of segment,” Lopez said, before eating their desserts and applauding the espresso cookie as a favorite.
“Mario is so light. Very soft,” said Maya Christian. “Even after the segment ended, he took the time to chat with us over a toast of champagne.”
Aria said she was contacted by one of the show’s producers through their Instagram account “Twins who cook” who coincidentally is also a twin.
“She wanted us on the show and before we could blink we were,” Aria added.
From the NFL to the White House to the Oscars:10 famous people from the New Bedford area
Bake a storm
“Twins that Cook” originally started as an Instagram page for sharing photos of food with friends and family during the pandemic. The page quickly went viral, ultimately leading to a partnership with Brooklyn ice cream maker Lady Moo Moo.
“The reception has been incredible. The support we receive from everyone is incredible,” said Maya.
In a previous Standard-Times interview, Maya and Aria said growing up in New Bedford’s West End was inspiring and an experience that helped shape their entrepreneurial spirit.
To study:Chocolate chip cookies are as addicting as cocaine
Now living in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this month, Maya and Aria returned to their hometown for a pop-up market event. “It’s always great to be home, especially because we know we will always receive so much love from our home port,” said Maya.
“It’s really important that everything goes so quickly for us and it always feels like it’s just the start,” said Aria.
“But what we can say is that cooking with Mario Lopez won’t be our last TV segment.”
Standard-Times writer Seth Chitwood can be contacted at[email protected]. Follow him on twitter:@ChitwoodReports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.
Sources
2/ https://www.southcoasttoday.com/story/entertainment/television/2021/10/06/access-hollywood-cookies-twins-that-cook-maya-and-aria-christian-new-bedford-brooklyn-new-york/5990605001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]