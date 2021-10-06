Ho Yeon Jung becomes most followed Korean actor





Jung Ho-yeon from psychological thriller Squid gameis now the most followed Korean actor on Instagram. Jung’s subscriber count has grown from 400,000 before the series launched to 14.7 million subscribers at the time of writing. Playing the role of North Korean defector Park Hae-soo in what is fast becoming the most-watched show on Netflix, Jung captured the hearts of fans in her first-ever role as an actress. Making a name for herself as a model, Jung worked hard to prepare for her role as the legendary pickpocket. I watched a lot of documentaries about North Korean defectors. I also practiced the expression with a North Korean accent with a teacher and studied a lot, Jung said. South Korea. Jung was initially hesitant about herself as an actor and playing Sae-Byeok in the movie, but soon grew into the role. More than anything, I think I was able to accept Sae-byeok without great difficulty because I look like him. In 2016, I left Korea to pursue my modeling career abroad and spent a lot of time alone. At the time, the emotion I felt the most was loneliness. That feeling of loneliness while trying to persevere and live is not that different, she said. With all the newfound popularity, it sometimes leads to a feeling of overwhelming, but the actress maintains a positive attitude, sharing with The Korea Herald how she handles sudden fame. I was chatting with Hae-soo Park the other day, and he said, Let’s keep our feet on the ground. Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I live with the idea that my feet are on the ground, ”Jung explained in an interview with The herald. I am well aware of all the work I have to do and learn how to be a better actor and I try not to dwell too much on the success of Squid game. For fans, I think it’s best to show improved Jung Ho-yeon as an actor, in my next job. In other news, watch Matt Damon and Adam Driver prepare for a deadly battle in The last duel Opening scene.

