Beauty Calendars for Everyone – The Hollywood Reporter

Advent calendars are the gifts that continue to be given during the holidays, which is why they make a great start to the week gift for your favorite beauty enthusiasts (or yourself) before December. The best beauty advent calendars are often worth far more than the price you pay, as valuable sets are stocked with complete and travel products that can be gifted as one glamorous package or spread among makeup mavens. and the grooming enthusiasts in your life.

Coming up, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers, from premium brand bestsellers to ultra-luxurious label sets often spotted in the vanities of Hollywood stars (including Dr.Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, Budapest-based Omorovicza and others). Shop our top picks below before they sell out.

1. Benefit Cosmetics The More, the Merrier Advent Calendar

Whether your gift is a loyal Benefit girl or a look at the beauty brand’s best-selling eyebrow products and primers, this 12 Day Advent Calendar guarantees a vacation filled with travel-friendly makeup surprises. Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Holiday Gift Set includes mini and fun size versions of its Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer, Gimme Brow + Tinted Volumizing Brow Gel, Hoola Matte Bronzer, 24-Hr. Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel, Badgal Bang! Volumizing mascara and more.

Benefit Cosmetics The More, the Merrier Advent calendar

2. Spotlight on Oral Care 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar

For those on your list who prioritize their pearly whites, this 12-Day Advent Calendar from Spotlight Oral Care, a dentist-founded company, includes vegan and cruelty-free products to keep their chompers cheerful and bright. It includes a sonic toothbrush, a set of 28 teeth whitening strips, whitening toothpaste, lip scrub, white jade facial roller, and other sweet (but decay-free) treats.

Spotlight Oral Care Advent Calendar

3. Sephora Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

Say goodbye to the usual dry skin that comes with winter with Sephora’s best-selling Advent Calendar, which comes with 24 reusable boxes filled with hydrating skin care, eye masks and makeup wipes as well as hair accessories, lip colors, nail polish and many other holiday beauty products.

Sephora Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

4. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Available for pre-order from October 18, London-based beauty retailer Space NK’s cult Advent calendar is filled with more than $ 900 in 24-day open-ended beauty products, including luxury brands. such as Augustinus Bader, Drunk Elephant, Hourglass, La Mer, Olaplex, The Ordinary, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and many more.

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

5. Paledone Central Perk 12-Day Bath Advent Calendar

There really is an Advent calendar for every type of beauty lover, including Friends Fans. This Central Perk Bath and Body Gift Set reveals 12 days of scented bath salts and sparkling scoops, lip balms, hand creams, nail care tools and more.

Paledone Central Perk Advent Calendar 12 Bath Days

6. L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar

Your gift can start each day with hydrated skin when he opens the L’Occitane Advent Calendar, which features luxurious hand creams, hair products and skin care products in charming packaging inspired by a Christmas market in Provence, France.

L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar

7. Advent calendar of the 12 days of botanical beauty of Chantecaille

The Advent Calendar from Hollywood luxury beauty brand Chantecaille comes in the form of an eco-friendly reusable box filled with 12 bestsellers. The Botanical Beauty 12 Days Vacation Pack includes five oversized products and seven travel-friendly items including Bio Lifting Serum +, Bio Lifiting Cream +, Rose de Mai Face Oil, Stress Repair Concentrate + and Full Brow Perfecting Gel, to name a few.

Chantecaille Botanical Beauty 12 Days Advent Calendar

8. Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar

Makeup mavens will love Charlotte Tilbury, Hollywood makeup artist turned beauty entrepreneur Advent calendar, which promises 12 skincare and cosmetic best-sellers in a glamorous reusable jewel-handle box. It contains three full-size products and nine travel-size items, including the brand’s Pillow Talk lipsticks, Hollywood Beauty Light Wand rose gold highlighter, Wonderglow primer, Charlotte Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and more.

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar

9. Beekman 1802 All Aglow Shadow Box

Known to bring Schitt CreekRose Apothecary Brand Comes To Life, New York-based Beekman 1802 Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar quickly sold out (again) after its September 30 release date. The word on the street is that the box can be restocked; the handmade special edition gift set is back in 2021 with 24 products, including the brand’s best-selling goat milk soaps and hand creams and skin care products.

Advent Calendar Beekman 1802 All Aglow

10. Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar

Launched October 6, Net-A-Porter’s Best-Selling Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar promises over $ 1,800 in full-size skin care and travel products from Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara. Sturm, 111Skin, Tata Harper and many other cult favorite brands. .

Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar

11. Liberty The 2021 Men’s Advent Calendar

Men can stay groomed through the holidays and beyond with Liberty’s Deluxe Advent Calendar, which is packed with skincare, fragrances and bath products from Davines, DS & Durga, Frédéric Malle, Venn , Augustinus Bader, Dr. Sebagh, Dr. Barbara Sturm and other cult labels, plus a printed textile label pouch and a small bottle of gin to toast the season.

Liberty The Men’s Advent Calendar 2021

12. Balmain City of Lights Medium Advent Calendar

Indulge your hair (or those of your loved ones) with the Balmain City of Lights Advent Calendar, which includes five luxury beauty products ranging from hair care to a festive scented candle, all in a display box chic in gold and white.

Balmain City of Lights Medium Advent Calendar

13. Saks Fifth Avenue On your marks, get set, cool off! Advent Calendar 14 pieces

Beauty lovers will be thrilled with 14 days of skincare, hair care and fragrance when they open the Saks Fifth Avenue Advent Calendar. The Ready, Set, Refresh set opens to reveal products from Augustinus Bader, Briogeo, Eve Lom, Furtuna Skin, Sunday Riley and R + Co., To name a few.

Saks Advent Calendar

14. Advent Calendar Dr. Barbara Sturm

Not located near Hollywood’s beloved skincare expert, Dr. Barbara Sturm? You can still get #SturmGlow with one of the best luxury beauty advent calendars, courtesy of the starry skin specialist. The massive box contains 24 full-sized travel products to keep your face young and healthy through the holidays and beyond, including the brand’s best-selling Super Anti-Aging Serum, Hyaluronic Ampoule, Enzymatic Cleanser, balancing toner and more.

Advent Calendar Dr. Barbara Sturm

15. Omorovicza gold cabinet

Hailing from Budapest, the Gold Cabinet vacation collection from star-rated skincare brand Omorovicza, which contains the luxurious Gold Rescue Cream, Gold Eye Lift and Gold Flash Firming Serum as well as an eye wand and gua sha facial lift to complete your holiday ritual. (Mila Kunis, January Jones, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chrissy Teigen have incorporated the brand into their beauty routines.)