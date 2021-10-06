Entertainment
Kate Winslet: 5 times the actor was our feminist heroine
Ever since she burst onto the big screen as Rose in Titanic (yes, our youngest ones snuck into the living room to watch the DVD when our mom wasn’t watching) Kate Winslet was one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. Even though, we’re sorry to say, there was definitely room for Jack on that floating door.
But whatever
From Titanic, Kate went on to bring us other brilliant entertainment options, from Revolutionary Road, Divergent, The Reader, Avatar 2 and Sense & Sensitivityy at The Holiday and, more recently, the Easttown mare (were always heartbroken BTW) – and his career has been peppered with accolades and accolades at every turn.
In short, Kate is our heroine and therefore, to celebrate the birthday of the talented Uber woman, we have only gathered five times where she has proven herself worthy of the title.
1.When she refused to be airbrushed for Easttown mare
Talk to New York Times, Kate Winslet revealed that while filming for Easttown Mare, Director Craig Zobel assured him that he was going to brush a big belly in his sex scene. Don’t you dare! was Kate’s response. Kate also shared that she rejected the show’s promotional posters twice because they were too retouched. She claimed that the flawed and functional woman she represented had to be as real and honest as the women who looked at her. We think it’s safe to say we all loved this move from him, it’s always refreshing to see someone who looks like us on screen. Even in 2015, she fought for a clause requiring her images with LOral to be natural and unretouched. Simply iconic.
2.When she spoke about body image issues in Hollywood
If she had just lost 5 pounds, Leo could have stood on the raft. It was a comment Joan Rivers made about Kate’s body while filming Titanic. Kate told the Irish time, Yes. In my twenties, people talked a lot about my weight. And I would be called upon to comment on my physical self. Well, so I had this label of being cheeky and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself. We should all take a leaf from his book Why Should Anyone Ever Stand Up For The Appearance Of Their Body? No one and Kate Winslet are clearly taking no unwarranted advice.
3.She saved Richard Bransons, a 90-year-old mother, from a burning building. No seriously.
While on vacation in the Caribbean, Winslet woke up to a smell of burning. Richard Branson and his family were sleeping in a nearby apartment building when he caught fire after being struck by lightning. Despite heavy smoke, Winslet did not hesitate to join the rescue team. She hugged the elderly woman and carried her away from the fire. Branston told the Hindustan times that it was like it was a movie: it was quite surreal for her to be in a real situation like that. Could a real woman of action be cooler? No, no, she couldn’t.
4.She called for more roles for women over 40. And described them as they deserve.
In Easttown Mare, Winslet pointed out that she was not going to run away from Mares real life issues. Maybe the timing of the show’s post-lockdown release was part of it, but her portrayal of Mare was rather on the nose for many women, either exhausted from homework or exhausted after being educated in home for a year. Her honest, crude portrayal of a grieving middle-aged mother shied away from nothing. She also told the directors that she wanted to have full control over how she was presented in her. sex scenes and felt that this year had been a real turning point for older actresses to play fulfilling and powerful roles. Mare was no exception, and her character paved the way for this cause in every way of the word. In fact, she’s usually just a gal girl. She proudly said that “actresses in general celebrate themselves very freely now. It didn’t exist so much when I was younger.” Perhaps this was in part due to her influence and her legacy as an actress. What’s not to like?
5.When she refused to thank Harvey Weinstein at the 2009 Oscars.
In 2009, Kate Winslet won the Best Actress award for her performance in The Reader, a post-war romantic drama based on the novel by Bernhard Schlink. In her acceptance speech, she thanked 19 people. However, she left a name on the Harvey Weinstein list. Now, let’s keep in mind that allegations regarding Weinstein’s sexual abuse first surfaced in 2017. That means eight. whole. years. before the scandal was discovered, Winslet stood up against him and held him responsible. She pointed out to Los Angeles Times, I remember being told: Make sure you thank Harvey if you win. And I remember turning around and saying, No, I won’t. She also revealed to Vanity Show that, throughout my career, Harvey Weinstein, every time I met him, would take my arm and say to me: Don’t forget who gave you your first film. As if I owed him everything. Well, in this truly groundbreaking and Oscar rebellious moment, she’s definitely taken a stand.
Anyway, brb, I just add Kate Winslet to my iconic feminine Pinterest board and wonder why she wasn’t here before now?
