CrabFest retooling for 2021 | Daily news from the peninsula

PORT ANGELES – The Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival is back this year, promising a delicious and COVID-safe event.

The festivities will run Friday through Sunday at the Port Angeles City Pier and Gateway Center, and spill over into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel.

All three areas are at the north foot of Linclon Street, around Railroad Avenue.

Festival hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with dinner served from 11 a.m.

Entrance to the festival is free, but tickets are required for crab dinners and cooked crabs.

Tickets are on sale here. A whole crab dinner costs $ 39 or $ 34 for serving military and family with ID. A half-crab dinner is available for $ 20. All are served with fresh corn and coleslaw.

There is also curbside pickup for crab dinners, along with cleaned, cooked, and refrigerated packaged Dungeness Crabs for $ 32. “We even have a crab kit with flank steaks and crab crackers,” said CrabFest executive director Scott Nagel; this take-out crab kit is $ 5.

CrabFest, like many festival events, was canceled last year due to security concerns related to COVID-19. It has been changed to be as safe as possible this year, Nagel said, along with various sponsors including the Peninsula Daily News.

“We have made changes and accommodations for COVID-19,” Nagel said.

“With advice from local health officials, we have made changes for this year, including downscaling the crab festival complex to expand everything to use our 3-acre site,” he said. declared.

“There will be plenty of seating, outside and under awnings. There will be no walls for maximum natural air circulation, tables distributed for four to six people for fewer people … hand sanitizers will be on each table, with additional hand washing stations and a line management.

The central tent has been reduced to 50 percent of its capacity.

“Masks are mandatory by order of the governor, but vaccinations are not mandatory,” as event spaces are outside, Nagel said.

All of these plans have been approved by the Clallam County health department, Nagel said.

Some traditional events have been canceled due to space and sanitation issues.

Among them are the welcoming ceremony of the Lower Elwha Klallam tribe and the Crab Derby event, a favorite event for families with children, due to the inability to ensure disinfection and spacing, especially among young people. participants, many of whom cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.

However, many other activities remain.

More than 70 sellers will be present. Among them will be stalls manned by 11 local restaurants serving everything from crab cakes and clam chowder to local dessert, beer and wine.

The craft kiosks will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Entertainment is scheduled on the main Air-Flo Heating Stage in the central tent in the evenings and Sunday afternoons, and on the Windemere Pier stage from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

On Saturday, Peninsula College will enjoy a fun run at 11 a.m. on the Olympic Discovery Trail. To register for the race, open to all ages, go to here.



At 2 p.m. Saturday, the US Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct a search and rescue demonstration; if it has to be postponed, the demonstration will take place at the same time on Sunday.

New this year will be The Claw, First Fed’s Gateway Bistro, which will take place outdoors with food and a wine and beer garden.

Participation in the festival

CrabFest typically draws 20,000 people each year, but due to COVID-19 Nagel expects attendance to decline.

“In general, festival attendance is down, often 30 to 40 percent, so we’re assuming attendance will go down that much and we’ve adjusted our budget accordingly,” Nagel said.

Part of this loss in attendance will be due to the United States closing its border with Canada. In a typical year, over 3,000 Canadians travel to Victoria on the Coho Ferry for the festival.

It will not happen this year. But that could open the festival to more locals, Nagel believes.

“What this does is create a great opportunity for the people of the area, because it’s usually so crowded that a lot of people stay outside of the city center,” Nagel said.

“We’re hoping for a big crowd, but it won’t be as crowded as a typical year.”

While the hope is to increase local participation, Nagel understands that some cannot attend the festival. Therefore, a curbside option is also available.

Curbside pickup

“Crab lovers who can’t eat at the festival can savor the most important part of CrabFest right at home with curbside pickup,” Nagel said.

Pickups will be made from the transit center bus lanes adjacent to The Gateway.

It is strongly recommended to order the crab dinners in advance at crabfestival.org for those attending or participating in curbside pickup.

Curbside pickup will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will not be offered on Sunday.



