Disney World announces the return of more live entertainment experiences





Customers who have visited Walt Disney World in the past few days may have noticed that some entertainment experiences have returned to Magic Kingdom, such as the Let the magic begin on the Cinderella Castle forecourt stage and ragtime pianist at Caseys Corner on Main Street, USA At EPCOT, World Showcase travelers are back at the Canada Pavilion, Sergio is back in Italy and drummers Taiko from Matsuriza are back in Japan. The Disney Parks Blog just announced that even more live entertainment is returning to Walt Disney World this fall, take a look below for all the details! Also note that Disney has said that “the environment is not yet conducive to hugs and autographs,” but guests will soon be able to spend “personalized time” with some of their favorite Disney characters. Disney’s Hollywood Studios The magic of the Disney movie, the nighttime movie experience at Disneys Hollywood Studios celebrating the legacy of Disney’s live-action film will return on November 7 with a new sequence of the epic Disney adventure, Mulan.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show will be back on December 19

Minnie Mouse returns to Red Carpet Dreams

Disney Junior stars will return to Animation Courtyard Magic kingdom Mickey Mouse returns backstage at the Town Square Theater on Main Street, USA, sporting his new EARidescent look

Disney Princesses will return to Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Chakranadi’s music returns to Asia (2nd week of October)

Kora Tinga Tinga returns to the streets of Harambe in Africa (2nd week of October)

Tam Tam drummers return to Africa (beginning of November) Entertainment at the Disney Resort Performers will return soon to entertain guests strolling along the waterfront at Disneys Boardwalk Resort

Yeehaw Bob will be back at the River Roost Lounge at Disneys Port Orleans Resort Riverside starting October 14

