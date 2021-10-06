Will Dhoni make an entry in Bollywood?

Indian cricket captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. However, his game continues for Chennai Superking in the Indian Premier League. Besides cricket, Dhoni is also very visible in advertisements. The recent IPL 2021 ad showed off Dhoni’s quirky style. Many dhoni fans even advised him to make a Bollywood debut, but Dhoni’s thoughts on his Bollywood debut were recently revealed by Dhoni.

The biopic of Dhoni was made in which the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played him. A lot of people were demanding at the time that Dhoni play his own part in his biopic, but it is very difficult for a cricketer to put himself in front of the camera for a long time, which Dhoni also feels. According to a report received, Dhoni says he does not plan to make his Bollywood debut after retirement because he believes acting is not easy.

According to the report received, Dhoni said- You know Bollywood is really not just about me. As for the advertisements, I am very happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I think it’s a very difficult job and a very difficult one to manage. I’ll leave it to the movie stars to do that because they’re really good at it. I will be associated with cricket. I can only get closer to acting through advertising, but no more.

