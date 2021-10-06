Why Aryan Khan’s media lawsuit is unfair, but hardly surprising-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Because Aryan Khan is a man and the son of Shah Rukh Khan, he will not benefit from the Rhea Chakraborty treatment. But surely there are more important things to do than rule over a handful of privileged and privileged teens who, no matter what their guilt, still have the wherewithal to bounce back from such setbacks.

Scandals are the height of the news, whether they’re broadcast on national television or whispered in your ears by a middle-aged person happy with gossip. Let’s leave aside the specifics of a story, and just about anything that is sensational to a closed group of friends is touching for the country as a whole. They say nothing is universal, but some things are quite close. Suspicion and judgment are perhaps the key to holding any group of individuals together. No one connects as well as they do with their mutual hatred or dissatisfaction with something. But while anyone can be judged and rejected, some targets are softer than others.

The hubbub surrounding the arrest of Aryan Khans is so predictable and stereotypical that it is no longer even surprising. So much so that this whole episode borders on the cliché. Maybe the movie industry can turn it into a movie trope.

The nepotism and devious ways of the wealthy in Bollywood are now eternal talking points. They don’t represent anything because they are, on some level, meaningless and aimless. Most of these debates, if you can even call it that, are started for the sake of the fires they will lead to rather than for substantial changes they can help incorporate. Everyone wants to fix the movie industry like it’s a national pet project, not a private business owned by individuals with the right to choose what they want to do.

The media, on the other hand, just wants to film a car crash, and they’ll do whatever they can to maybe even ram one of their own vehicles into the pile-up to make sure it’s about. a flaming hell straight out of hell. This relentless moralization of the film industry is not only oppressive, it is also somewhat unnecessary; trying to get people to live up to standards that they don’t claim anyway.

Therefore, Aryan Khan, even before he is subjected to the beards of nepotism, will have the label of spoiled rich child to come. Something he could never escape for the rest of his life.

Criticizing the elite is not just a culture, it is a paradigm. You want the corpses found in a palace / bungalow to be investigated just as much as you want the two corpses found inside a Soupe cleanly swept to the side. Even in pop culture, it’s the rich who have serious and macabre secrets to hide. The poor are simple people in comparison, faced with lesser realities. Theoretically, if someone has achieved success or fame, he or she has also won the judgment of the pendulum which can swing back and forth between the extremes of love and hate.

Add to that the media that love a good controversy, love to pronounce guilt up front, and love to fan fires even more that could possibly consume more than the little spark everyone could have dealt with intimately. Ultimately, an elite celebrity caught between the ropes of life, let’s be honest we all are at some point is a story bigger than its perceptual effects. You will be led to think that nothing else is more important in the country at this time, other than a few children who may have made reckless and generally naive choices. It’s so predictable that it shouldn’t even surprise us.

When the Rhea Chakraborty case broke the news last year, people had pre-declared the young actor whether it was a witch or a manipulator in search of gold. We are at the forefront of presumption. Aryan Khan, because he is a man and because he is the son of someone we can only love, will not receive the same treatment. But surely there are more important things to do than rule over a handful of privileged and privileged teens who, no matter what their guilt, still have the wherewithal to bounce back from such setbacks. In comparison, the majority of the poor, who become addicted to cheap drugs, do not. Indian audiences in general love to see an example made of someone. The bigger the name, the more sensational the debate around it. As if correcting the palaces amounted to an educational trickle-down effect for middle-class households, and those even more deprived of their rights.

The fact is nothing about the case, the usual suspects or the defense or other argument on this episode is surprising. What is surprising is the continued relevance that these incidents claim to increase through our consciousness and our salivating attention span. To the media it’s a cash cow, he plans to milk until she’s arid and dry inside. For people, it’s a glamorous debate, a debate they’re just happy not to be close to or at least pretend to be. Even for the Khans family, this kind of assault in a post-Sushant Singh Rajput environment should come as no surprise. Perhaps this will be the model for the future. Live by the sword, or learn to live under it!

Manik Sharma writes about art and culture, movies, books and everything in between.