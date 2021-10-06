MS Dhoni says Bollywood is not his cup of tea, calls films a “very difficult” profession

MS Dhoni is a national sports icon and as such he has been associated with many brands as an ambassador. These reconciliations also force him to shoot commercials from time to time and MSD seems quite comfortable in various short videos he is featured in.

Seeing MSD’s natural flair on camera, many wondered if he was interested in playing a real role in a movie. Some Indian cricketers have ventured into the past in movies and television. When asked about its Bollywood ambitions, MSD said no.

He was quoted as saying by India Today: “Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As for the ads, I’m happy to do them. When it comes to cinema, I think it’s a very hard job and very difficult to manage. I would let the movie stars do it because they are really good at it. I’ll stick to cricket. What brings me the closest to being an actor are the ads and nothing more. ”

MSD also owns a production house with his wife Sakshi Dhoni called MSD Entertainment. The banner also features an animated series titled Captain 7. “The show will capture an avatar of him (Dhoni) that revolves around things that he is really passionate about and it will take his fans on a ride that they will love,” Bhavik said. Vora – Founder and CEO of Black White Orange Brands, co-producer of Captain 7 at the time of the show’s announcement.

