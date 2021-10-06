DeshKaZee: Invesco blushes as Bollywood greats back ZEEL, Punit Goenka; slam china

As the hashtag and #DeshKaZee stories have gone viral on social media platforms regarding the possible Chinese conspiracy using Invesco as a puppet against the ZEEL-Sony mega-fusion, Bollywood biggies have come out openly in favor of ZEEL and its Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka.

Famous Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “ZEE TV, India’s first channel grown by @subhashchandra at India’s largest entertainment company, has always been a pioneer in Indian content. I wish it would continue to move forward under the leadership of @punitgoenka and an all-Indian leadership. and pray for a great future for them. “

Tweeting with the hashtag, #boycottchina, leading filmmaker Satish Kaushik said, “Zee is India’s premier channel and has provided tremendous support to the Indian entertainment industry. Today, American and Chinese investors are trying to poach it. hands. @subhashchandra @punitgoenka @PMOIndia #bycottchina. “

Asking a big question about future corporate culture, famous Bollywood director Subhash Ghai tweeted: “I wonder if small investors in China can shake up an Indian company like @ZEECorporate built by Indian promoters @subhashchandra for 30 years. years with purely Indian and ethical content wid excellent status in the media world Is it giving the wrong signal to future corporate culture? “

Supporting the capable leadership of Punit Goenka, famous Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Zee, which was the first Indian channel promoted by Indian nationalist @subhashchandra, has always supported and encouraged the now hunted Indian entertainment industry. by American and Chinese investors. Pray Zee Entertainment remains in the original Indian entrepreneurs. passionate hands @punitgoenka. ”Kapoor added:“ Make in India Flag of India is the mantra of our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Hope the original Indian channel stays with the passionate Indian promoter @subhashchandra and his son sincere and equally passionate @punitgoenka @PMOIndia “

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted: “#ZeeTV is one of the major pillars of the Indian entertainment industry. destroy its strength. @punitgoenka. “

Noting how Invesco has acted in recent days with respect to the ZEEL-Sony deal, it raises important and relevant questions, including: Is Invesco a puppet of China’s conspiracy against the ZEEL-Sony mega-merger?

ZEEL is a great pride for the Indian General Entertainment Channel (GEC) space, and it was felt that China is not able to digest this and that is why it could use Invesco as its puppet in the outbreak of the plot. against the ZEEL-Sony mega-fusion.

Some media falsely cite Invesco’s version to take on ZEEL CEO and CEO Punit Goenka, but to no avail. These reports have failed terribly in their bad faith attempt to denigrate the image of a esteemed organization – ZEEL and its CEO and CEO Punit Goenka.

On Tuesday, the untruthful reports fell flat in the faces of their editors as Dr Subhash Chandra – founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, himself showed up to clear the air on Invesco, ZEEL and Punit Goenka. . The factual statement of Dr Subhash Chandra – founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has now left no room for confusion and will leave bogus and baseless report editors blushing.

“Blood and sweat at ZEEL”

Commenting on the whole matter, Dr Subhash Chandra said, “It doesn’t matter who runs ZEEL, but the company, to which I, and many of my friends, have donated their blood and sweat over the years. over the past 30 years, should be in the hands of someone under whose leadership the organization should thrive and the shareholders should benefit since I have no profit or loss associated with it. “

Questions to someone’s special interests

Further, picking up on media reports, Dr Chandra added: “I wanted to give an interview to my friends at CNBC and Moneycontrol but they won’t take it or run it as it looks like he is a friend of mine. but let him have a vested interest in the whole thing; I don’t know anything, but I wish God would give him common sense and wisdom. “

WATCH: FULL VIDEO STATEMENT BY ZEEL FOUNDER DR SUBHASH CHANDRA: –

Questions to Invesco

About Invesco, Dr Chandra said: “Invesco is a good investor, but in this ZEEL case, they don’t reveal what they will do after taking ZEEL and who will run it?

“Do you want to remove Punit Goenka?” Okay, but what about then? Did you make a deal with someone? , Invesco should come out in a transparent and open manner, and let the shareholders decide – whether they want to accept the Invesco deal or whether they want to accept the Sony deal, “Dr Chandra said while asking very questions. difficult in Invesco.

Questions to regulators

Regarding regulators, Dr Chandra said: “The first and foremost responsibility of regulators is to protect the interests of minority shareholders. They should therefore ask Invesco to make this happen in a transparent manner. And, regulators should ensure that minority shareholders both have the ball rolling when deciding whether to vote for Invesco’s or Sony’s deal with ZEEL. “