Zaira Wasim posts first photo on Instagram 2 years after leaving Bollywood

Former Hindi film actress Zaira Wasim, who left the industry in 2019, surprised everyone yesterday by posting a photo of herself on Instagram. The Dangal star left social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram in May 2020 after receiving criticism for his callous post insinuating that last year’s Desert Locust attack in Rajasthan was the wrath of Allah.

However, she had resumed using social media, but her posts were limited to texts containing quotes from various sources, including Islamic religious books, and her own quotes. But she had refrained from posting photos. She broke that trend by posting an image of a woman on a bridge, presumably her, on October 5. Zaira Wasim is covered in a head-to-toe burqa in the photo and she is facing the camera.

The hot October sun, she commented with the photo on Instagram. This is the first time that she has published her photo, even with the face not visible, on social networks after 2 years.

In June 2019, Zaira Wasim announced that she was leaving the film industry, saying that it took her away from Islam. She said she was not really happy with her job despite her fame and success. It wasn’t until trying to adjust to the new lifestyle that she realized that her career had had an impact on her relationship with religion.

She had said that she had no place in the industry and that she had no place in it. Zaira Wasim further stated that she found solace in Allah and the Quran.