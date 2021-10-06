Britney Spears’ Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher its clues





Britney Spears arrives for a Hollywood film premiere in July 2019. Spears, third from right, was with the “Mickey Mouse Club” from 1993 to 1994. The Disney show featured several cast members who have since gone on to become global superstars, including Ryan Gosling, sitting next to Spears; and singers Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, seen at right. Spears’ first concert tour began in November 1998, a few months before the release of his first studio album. She signed a contract with Jive Records in 1997. She was 15 at the time. Spears performed at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. His debut album “… Baby One More Time” was a smash hit. Spears posed with boy group NSYNC, whom she had toured with, in 1999. NSYNC included her former “Mickey Mouse Club” castmate Justin Timberlake, seen below left. Spears holds a doll of herself in 1999. Spears performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. Spears and Timberlake attended the American Music Awards together in 2001. The two dated for a few years. Spears performed with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler as part of the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show. Spears holds a snake during a performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn, attended the Teen Choice Awards in 2002. Spears stars in the 2002 movie “Crossroads” starring Taryn Manning and Zoe Saldana. That year, Forbes magazine named her Hollywood’s most powerful celebrity. In 2003, Spears and Madonna started talking and kissing at the premiere of the MTV Video Music Awards. Spears joined Beyonce and Pink for the filming of a Pepsi commercial in Rome in 2003. Spears received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. Spears married dancer Kevin Federline in 2004. They had two sons together before divorcing in 2007. Spears shaved his head in 2007. Headlines at the time wondered if the star was in the middle of a blackout. Spears attacks a paparazzi’s car with an umbrella outside Federline’s house in Tarzana, Calif., In 2007. Spears performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007. Spears leaves a Los Angeles courthouse after a child custody hearing in 2007. A few months later, she was hospitalized with custody issues. Federline was granted sole custody. In February 2008, a Los Angeles court granted temporary guardianship to Spears’ father, Jamie, after Britney was taken to hospital and found unable to take care of herself. Spears performed on the opening night of her 2009 tour. In 2012, Spears became a judge on the television show “The X Factor”. Spears poses with his sons – Jayden, left, and Sean – during a 2013 Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game. Spears unveiled an underwear line in 2014. Clark County, Nevada, proclaimed November 5, 2014 as “Britney Day” on the Las Vegas Strip. In 2013, Spears began a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Spears performed at her Las Vegas show “Britney: Piece of Me” in 2015. Spears speaks at the Teen Choice Awards in 2015. Spears joined late-night talk show host James Corden for a “carpool karaoke” in 2016. Spears performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. Spears receives a birthday cake at the Jingle Ball event in Los Angeles in 2016. Spears accepts the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. The award is presented to an artist who has made a difference in promoting and supporting equality. Spears appeared with Jimmy Fallon in a “Tonight Show” sketch in 2018. Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are attending a Hollywood premiere in 2019. A few months earlier, she had left a mental health treatment center after undergoing “comprehensive wellness treatment.”

