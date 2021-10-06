Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon gains 14.6 million Instagram followers since debut on Netflix





Squid game

Netflix

While the entire cast and crew of Netflix’s Megahit Squid Game all did a great job, if there’s one star in the band, it’s probably Jung Ho-Yeon (HoYeon Jung), who plays. North Korean defector and pickpocket Sae-byeok (Number 67), who quickly became a fan favorite of the series. Many have been turned off by her appearance, and there’s a reason for that. Prior to that, HoYeon Jung was not an actress at all, she was a model who featured on the cover of Vogue Japan and Vogue Korea, and was previously Models.coms Model of the Year in 2017. Squid Game is literally Jung Ho-yeon’s first acting credit outside of video shorts, as she doesn’t even have a picture on IMDB yet. But his role in Squid Game skyrocketed his popularity. Since the release of the series, Jung Ho-yeon has become most followed Korean actress on Instagram. And since the series released on September 17, it had gone from 410,000 followers to 15 million in just three weeks, one stat pointed out to me by HypeAuditor. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Model Hoyeon Jung is seen backstage before Di Lorenzo Philosophy … [+] Serafini fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2019 on September 22, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Getty Images)

He’s not the only Squid Game player to see an increase. According to the latest tally, Wi Ha Jun (Hwang Jun-Ho, the undercover cop) gained 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Lee Yoo-mi (Ji-yeong, who played a short but extremely memorable role opposite Sae-byeok in the Marble Game) gained 4.4 million followers. This is not uncommon for Netflix or streaming series in general, as here Hype listeners Alexander Frolov comment on the trend: Social media, and in particular Instagram, is a primary channel for Netflix and other streaming services to promote TV series. We have seen that at the end of 2020, many actors from other Netflix, Hulu or HBO shows were among the top 100 growing accounts of the year. For example, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown gained 9.7 million subscribers and Euphoria’s Zendaya Maree Stoermer, also grew by 18.2 million subscribers in 2020. As for Jung Ho-yeon in particular, it’s unclear what the next step is for her. Spoilers of the squid game to follow. Squid game

She clearly can’t return to the show for Season 2 except in some kind of complicated flashback, as she was killed by Sang-woo and finished third. And yet, it’s easy to imagine how his rise to ultra-stardom in Squid Game will soon see him take on another role. Netflix made a parcel Korean dramas lately, and Squid Game will only increase their investment there. I wouldn’t be surprised to see her appear in any of them. Expect more from her soon, and some extra magazine covers to boot. Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels on Herokiller Series, and The Terrestrials trilogy, which is also on audio book.

