Noma named best restaurant in the world 2021: Read our review of Rene Redzepis’ cookbook





Considered the Golden Globes of the restaurant industry, The 50 best restaurants in the world Awards took place in Antwerp on October 5th and announced its latest list of groundbreaking restaurants. And after last year’s hiatus, the annual award was eagerly awaited. Of course, the pandemic had an impact on the list, with chefs being forced to close the doors of their restaurants, which of course was honored during the ceremony. Despite innovations during the lockdown, no attention was paid to popular and fancy home meal kits, and instead, pricing focused entirely on dining experiences. This year, Copenhagen-based Noma took first place again. The restaurant has already won the award four times, with 2010 being the first year it has received accreditation. And in September, it received three Michelin stars. For the uninitiated, Noma is famous for its Nordic cuisine and its approach to serving forage and fermented foods. The menu changes according to the season from September to December, they prepare dishes according to the terroir and from January (to May), it changes to a seafood-based menu. And of course, when summer arrives its vegetables galore. Before each new menu, the restaurant closes its doors to develop innovative dishes based on the season, with chef and co-owner Ren Redzepi and his team researching and fermenting new ingredients. Read more: If you want help achieving Noma’s standard fermentation skills, the good news is that he wrote a book about it. Better yet, we put it to the test to see if that’s really all of it. Spoiler: We were pretty impressed, so read on for how to get your hands on the tome. The Noma Guide to Fermentation by Rene Redzepi and David Zilber, published by Artisan < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> If you’ve visited Noma or are just inspired by the restaurants approach to serving seasonal menus that rely heavily on fermented and forage foods, then you’ll want to get your hands on it. The noma guide to fermentation. The tome, written by the chef and co-owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Ren Redzepi, and the head of fermentation at Noma, Daniel Zilber, is considered an inspiration by our writer in his review of the best cookbooks on fermentation. Providing insight into the restaurant fermentation lab, the authors painstakingly write how they use lacto-fermentation, kombucha, vinegar, and koji to produce umami-rich foods for use in different ways, our writer noted. Plus, their imaginations in the kitchen are made tangible, showcasing everything from black apples and garum to rose and shrimp, to peas, their signature pea-based miso instead of traditional soy. The result? A cure for boredom in the kitchen that opens up a whole new world of fermentation possibilities for readers, our reviewer praised. It is certainly a welcome addition to our collection, and not just because of Nomas’ successes. Buy now 27.90 , Librairie.org {#hasItems Price comparison a {/ hasItems element} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now articles {/ articles} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Promotional codes For the latest audiobook discounts try the link below: Want to get creative in the kitchen? Read our full review of the best cookbooks on fermentation IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

