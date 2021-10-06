‘Ramayan’ actor Arvind Trivedi dies; Modi pays tribute





Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for playing Ravana in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan,” died Tuesday night at the age of 82. The actor’s nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, confirmed the news to ETimes saying, “He was not doing well for a while, but today he suffered a heart attack and this resulted in several failures. organs. ” His last rites were performed at Dahanukarwadi Crematorium at Kandivali West in Mumbai.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, the theater, television and film actor has acted in nearly 300 projects in Hindi and Gujarati. He is also remembered for his role on the cult TV show ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’. Trivedi also had a brief stint in politics, serving as a member of parliament for Sabarkatha constituency in Gujarat between 1991 and 1996, on a ticket from the BJP. He was also Acting Chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) between 2002 and 2003. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late actor, saying he was “not only an exceptional actor, but also passionate about public service, and for generations of Indians he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan television series “. We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also passionate about public service https://t.co/vFMOHLPNMx – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1633493748000 Filmmaker and President of the Indian Association of Film and Television Directors Ashoke Pandit also took to the microblogging site to offer his condolences. “Sad to learn of the passing of well-known theater, television and film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to a massive heart attack. My sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones,” Pandit tweeted. Sad to learn of the disappearance of famous theater, television and film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to a massive heart attack. https://t.co/KVEmNNiNMA – Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) 1633483412000

