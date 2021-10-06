Will MS Dhoni join Bollywood after retirement from cricket? ‘Captain Cool’ reveals his plans

With MS Dhoni hinting at retirement from all forms of cricket, speculation about the former Indian captain joining Bollywood has spread. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 40-year-old, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 IPL, has revealed that he has no plans to join the film industry after his retirement.

MS Dhoni has no plans to join Bollywood

MS Dhoni has revealed that he is not looking to join Bollywood after his retirement as he does not believe he has the capacity to become an actor. In a recent interview, Dhoni said Bollywood was not his cup of tea. The CSK captain stressed that he would be happy to stick to the commercials, but believes that acting in the cinema is a “very hard job and very difficult to manage”.

Dhoni said he would be happy if movie stars take on acting roles because they are “very good at it.” He ended the interview by stating that what comes closest to acting are the “commercials” and nothing more.

MS Dhoni drops a hint about full retirement

MS Dhoni, who serves as India Cements ‘vice president (marketing), answered a question during India Cements’ 75th anniversary celebration to give a hint about their farewell match. The skipper of CSK said:

“When it comes to farewell, you can always come and watch me play for CSK, and that can be my farewell match. So you will always have the opportunity to say goodbye to me. will come to Chennai and play my last game there and meet all the fans. ” Therefore, it looks like Dhoni will play in at least one more IPL season for the Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 points table update: MS Dhoni’s CSK in second place

As it stands on the IPL 2021 points table after 13 matches, MS Dhoni’s CSK are in second place with 18 points, two points behind leaders Delhi Capitals. CSK, who have already qualified for the playoffs, hope to win their next game to get a little closer to the finish in the top two.