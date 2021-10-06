Florida Blue Medicare Presents Trade Show and Virtual Events as Official Sponsor of Walt Disney World Resort at EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival





|

ORLANDO, Florida, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Florida Blue Medicare, the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan and an official sponsor of Walt disney world Resort, will help provide guests with incredible new experiences and a little bit of magic this fall with a special lounge at EPCOT International cuisine and wines Exclusive virtual festival and events. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida / Florida Blue. (PRNewsfoto / Florida Blue Foundation) “We are delighted to collaborate with our neighbors to Walt disney world Resort to help guests create new memories and celebrate our shared connection, ”said Kathy feeny, president of Florida Blue Medicare. “If you know Florida Blue Medicare, you know we believe in the importance of helping people with all aspects of health and wellness. This includes finding joy and spending time with those who are. mean the most to you. “ Festival attendees who are members of Florida Blue Medicare or want to learn more about Florida Blue Medicare are invited to Florida Blue Lounge in the Norwegian pavilion during EPCOT International cuisine and wines Festival. Guests can relax and enjoy refreshments as well as request VIP seating while supplies last for the America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare, a live music concert series Friday through Monday evenings. The Florida Blue Lounge is open daily from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. throughout the Festival, and guests can obtain a pass to visit the fair at FloridaBlue.com/Magic. Now in his 26e year, EPCOT International cuisine and wines The festival presents the tastes of six continents and crosses November 20. Additionally, Florida Blue Medicare is proud to reveal unique virtual events created in collaboration with Walt disney world Appeal. Departure October 4, everyone is invited to have fun and watch special virtual entertainment with a Disney twist, including learning to cook Festival favorites with a Disney chef, trying Tai chi with Chip and Dale, relax with Goofy in a yoga class, or dance the Cha Cha with Mickey mouse and Minnie mouse. Access to these events will be through FloridaBlue.com/Magic. Florida Blue Medicare is also excited to present a unique opportunity with National Geographic Live, The health of Earth’s watersvirtual event. Viewers can join marine biologist Dr. Sylvie Earle the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and underwater explorer Dr. Robert ballard best known for the discovery of the Titanic shipwreck as they discuss the health of Earth’s waters. Susan goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic, the exclusive interview will focus on the health of land waters, underwater exploration, conservation efforts, Florida’s waterways, and the connection to our health. Viewers can access this virtual event on FloridaBlue.com/Magic departure 20 october. These offers developed in collaboration with Walt disney world Resort is part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Florida Blue Medicare, now in its second year. “For fifty years, Disney has created magical memories for guests of all ages at Walt disney world Resort “, said Erika Shen, Vice President, Disney Corporate Alliances. “Floridians and beyond know Walt disney world Resort is a special place, with the unique ability to bring people together. We love to join forces with Florida Blue Medicare to make our shared community a little happier every day. “ About Florida Blue Medicare

Florida Blue Medicare is committed to helping our neighbors in Florida live healthier lives. We offer a wide range of plan options, including Medicare Advantage plans, to give our members what they need to live the best life and improve their overall health and well-being. Based at Jacksonville, Florida., Florida Blue Medicare is designed for Florida seniors and is proud to be affiliated with Florida Blue, a health insurer serving Floridians for over 75 years. Florida Blue and Florida Blue Medicare are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more about FloridaBlue.com/Medicare. About Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40 square mile world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park); 30 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on three championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Situated in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened October 01, 1971. View original content to download multimedia: THE SOURCE Florida Blue

