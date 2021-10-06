Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal: 10 times the actor freaked everyone out
Jake Gyllenhaal rarely walks into an interview without making the headlines. Over the years, the star of films like the guilty and Spider-Man: Homecoming has become known among fans as an agent of chaos, a man who likes to stir up trouble through tongue-in-cheek comments or false truths.
Recent examples include his now infamous claim that he doesn’t shower or bathe regularly, and refers to filming a sex scene with Jennifer Aniston as torture. There was also the moment when he gave a convoluted Benedict Cabbage Patch story, and also when he said Care Bears was his favorite superhero movie.
Here are 10 cases where Jake Gyllenhaal managed to confuse everyone.
When he didn’t cooperate on Ellen
Gyllenhaal tends to be the most chaotic when appearing on talk shows. There is literally a chaotic YouTube video titled Jake Gyllenhaal on talk shows for seven minutes straight. Ellen DeGeneres managed to piss off quite a few celebrities in her day, but Gyllenhaal gave her a hard time when he refused to bow to her indiscreet questions about his personal life. DeGeneres, who is used to trying to be invited to celebrity birthday parties, asked Gyllenhaal when he was, then asked what he was planning on doing. A bewildered Gyllenhaal replied: It’s my birthday next week. Next question, please. In a later appearance by Ellen, he took part in the Burning Questions challenge and was asked about a ridiculous thing he was afraid of. This show, he replied.
Saying that filming a sex scene with Jennifer Aniston was torture
Remember when Tony Curtis joked that kissing Marilyn Monroe was like kissing Hitler? On an admittedly lesser scale, Gyllenhaal said filming a sex scene with Jennifer Aniston was like torture. Curtis later said he was taken out of context and was in fact only going after a reporter for the ridiculous question. Gyllenhaal seems to have been in a similar frame of mind here, as it turns out he had a crush on Aniston while she starred in Friends. This must have made things a little awkward when they shot sex scenes for the 2002 romance together, The good girl. Gyllenhaal also pointed out that it’s never fun to pretend to have sex in front of 40 people. It doesn’t turn me on, he shrugged.
Claiming he had stopped taking regular showers
Who would have thought that a seemingly sarcastic comment could have sparked such an international debate? Yet that’s what happened when the Marvel star gave an interview to Vanity Show where he said he sometimes found the bath less necessary. The remark garnered so much attention that it sparked a flurry of thought-provoking articles and real-world explanations of how often people should bathe or shower. Unfortunately, it turned out that the Vanity Show The reporter may have missed Gyllenhaal’s tongue-in-cheek humor, as the actor was later forced to point out that, yes, he washes himself. I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was sarcastic and ironic and it followed me everywhere, he said.
When he got serious about Edna Modes, no cape rule
In a joint interview with Samuel L Jackson to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, Gyllenhaal was interviewed by Variety if there was a trick to making capes cool. Whether you know it or not, capes are always cool, they’ve always been cool, they never lost their temper, will never lose their temper. Jackson, who previously voiced a character in The Incredibles, Then he referred to the creator of animated film scenes, Edna Mode, who forbids her clients to wear capes because they are trapped. I disagree, Gyllenhaal insisted, then explained precisely why Edna Mode was wrong in her opinion of the capes for the next 40 seconds.
When he said Care Bears was his favorite superhero movie
In another unnerving moment on Spider-Man’s press tour, Gyllenhaal was asked about his favorite superhero movie. An easy question, you will think, with obvious answers including the various Marvel, Batman or Superman movies. But Gyllenhaal appeared stressed by the question and asked: Is Care Bears a superhero action movie? It’s one of my favorites [of] All the time. To be fair, he also suggested Deadpool and praised his friend and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds for completely making the character his own.
When he gave a long convoluted Benedict Cabbage Patch story
Right after Gyllenhaal rang on a Radio 1 listener for calling the overrated Sean Paul, the actor appeared in another interview where he complained about fellow Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch. Benedict Cabbage Patch, his great-grandfather actually started Cabbage Patch [dolls] and they were a big thing in the ’90s, and how Benedict got his start in the business was his uncle who obviously got very rich from all the profits, he informed his perplexed co-star Tom Holland. and their interviewer. His uncle flew him to London and put him in an apartment, and then he started his career, he continued. The truth is, without Cabbage Patch Kids, Benedict Cabbage Patch wouldn’t have a career and you wouldn’t have Doctor Strange. It is worth noting that Gyllenhaal also pronounced Doctor Strange with a French accent: Strang
When he claimed to run 150 miles a day
Gyllenhaal is actually known to dedicate himself to movie roles, including losing a considerable amount of weight and running miles every day to play his sleazy character in Somnambulist. However, when asked by David Letterman about his experience as a runner, he claimed to run short distances, perhaps 150 miles a day. Once again, completely unmoved.
Whenever he laughs at the ridiculous, how did you get in shape for that role question?
On more than one occasion, Gyllenhaal has faced the question that every actor dreads: How did you get in shape for this role? On Conan OBrien, he called the question weird, then tried to answer seriously: Yes, I can get in shape for roles.In a previous interview on Letterman, he explained how he got in shape in growing a beard using pretentious acting terms. I didn’t shave, and what happened naturally was that a beard grew, it happened naturally. And a surprising part of the whole thing was that over time it just kept getting bigger. It got longer and longer and longer and longer. It was a really organic process.
When he played a wacky music teacher in John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch
It’s hard to explain exactly what Gyllenhaal was doing on this special for kids, but it was really colorful. After introducing himself as Mr Music, Gyllenhaal starts singing about how there is music everywhere. At one point, he attacks a yogurt with a spoon as a group of children watch him try to recreate an earlier sound. When asked what the sound looks like, he screams: like a spongy sound, like an ass!
Anytime he’s in the same room as Tom Holland, or if someone mentions Tom Holland.
Interviewer: What did you learn from Tom Holland? Gyllenhaal: Nothing, he’s a fool. Also, the time Gyllenhaal blew Holland out of his skin by pouncing on him and screaming: Ahhh! in the middle of a filmed interview.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/features/jake-gyllenhaal-weird-funny-moments-b1933435.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]