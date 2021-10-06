MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment renew their marketing partnership with Lexus | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 6, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced the renewal of a multi-year marketing partnership with Lexus, continuing the role of luxury automakers as Signature Partner of the two companies.

Lexus remains the Official Luxury Car and Luxury Vehicle Partner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Hulu Theater at MSG, Beacon Theater, New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes, as well as the presenting partner of the Beacon Theater Concert Series and the Montefiore Concert Series at Madison Square Garden. This renewed partnership ensures that Lexus and the MSG companies will continue to work together to create innovative experiences and activations.

We are incredibly proud of the partnership we have developed with Lexus since they first joined as a Partner in 2012, said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. This new deal is a testament to not only the strength of this relationship, but also the value we deliver to our partners by providing unparalleled exposure across a range of attractive live entertainment, media and professional sports assets. We look forward to working with Lexus as we continue to build on the past nine years and create meaningful opportunities to showcase their brand.

At Lexus, we put our customers at the center of everything we do and providing them with elevated experiences and benefits in iconic New York City locations continues to be part of that commitment, said Briana Nelson, Managing Director of Lexus for the Eastern region. We are delighted to renew our successful partnership with MSG companies. Whether visitors are witnessing an exciting sporting event or an incredible performance, we look forward to providing meaningful ways for them to connect and interact with our world-class vehicles and the Lexus brand.

As part of the new deal, Lexus will have new vehicle displays at the Lexus Terrace Level in Madison Square Garden and in the Grand Lounge at Radio City Music Hall. Lexus will also continue to enjoy first-rate visibility as a presenting partner of the Lexus Suite Level on the seventh floor of Madison Square Garden, which has 58 Lexus Level Suites that welcome guests to hundreds of events each year.

Additionally, Lexus will continue to feature prominently on MSG networks when covering live games of the Knicks and Rangers, as well as the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. Lexus will be integrated into shows through branding features and commercial inventory, as well as ownership positions in various original programs.

Lexus will benefit from significant brand exposure on static and digital signage during all Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, as well as on digital signs outside Madison Square Garden, which are on display at millions of people who pass by The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers, the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. Additionally, the company presents the original production Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and, through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Tao Group Hospitality is also under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Lexus

Lexus’ passion for bold design, imaginative technology and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create incredible experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to the pursuit of perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its line to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealerships offering a full line of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the leader in luxury hybrids. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future of luxury customers.

