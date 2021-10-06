Shakti Kapoor: It is sad that only the negative aspects of the film industry are highlighted | Bollywood

As someone who has spent nearly five decades in Bollywood, actor Shakti Kapoor admits that the negative narrative about the Hindi film industry hurts him. In fact, he states that he only saw people here stand by and help one another.

I have seen this film industry for many years and can say it is the best film industry. Log bahut negative bolte hai film industry ke baare mein. There are always people standing up for you. Yeh cheez baahar nahi aati, low negative cheese baahar aati hai. But it’s not like that. It is sad that only the negative aspects of the film industry are highlighted, he laments.

Citing the example of his own background, the 70-year-old says that although he is not a person from Delhi, he could only make a mark here because people were open to new players.

I have always had good people around me. I didn’t have a daddy, chacha, mommy to help me in Bollywood. Early in my career I found Feroz Khan (actor) and became his favorite. Then Sunil Dutt (actor) trusted my abilities and gave me a job. Not only that, he also gave me the name of Shakti. My birth name is Sunil, reveals Kapoor.

Now he is happy to see his child actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor working hard in the industry and winning praise on their own merit.

Shraddha is a big star, Siddhanth is about to become a big one. I am very proud of my children. People praise my daughter and I feel so happy. She worked in these times of Covid-19 and even Siddhanth is very busy. I feel blessed to have had this career and this personal life, he concludes.