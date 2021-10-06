William Shatner ‘AI’ to chat with you about the life of the ‘Star Trek’ actor





Have a question for “Star Trek” actor William Shatner? You can see the response in an interactive conversation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and using video responses that Shatner has pre-recorded. This two-way conversational video platform was developed by StoryFile, and the company recently introduced the “conversation” with Shatner on his website to commemorate the actor’s 90th birthday last spring. In the video, a jovial-looking Shatner sits in a room awaiting questions from users about his life and career, which can be asked in audio or text form. Once Shatner has asked a question, the system quickly selects an appropriate response from the pre-recorded options, providing the response in real time. The company recorded Shatner’s responses in front of a green screen at StoryFile’s Los Angeles studio for four days; the questions covered a variety of topics, including details of his life story, according to a behind-the-scenes video that StoryFile shared on March 22 on Vimeo. Related: Can machines be creative? Meet 9 AI “artists” “Future generations will be able to have a conversation with him,” StoryFile Co-Founder and CEO Heather Smith said in a press release . “Not an avatar, not a deep fake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work.” Users can also use StoryFile to create their own interactive videos and document family stories, according to the site . What keeps the StoryFile conversation going? Proprietary software called Conversa uses a type of AI called natural language processing, which interprets text and spoken words the same way people do. This allows a program to relate questions to answers and helps it “learn” from conversations to improve the accuracy of its answers. Conversa then selects an answer from hundreds of pre-recorded options, making its choice by rating the question and linking it to the words of an answer, Smith told Live Science in an email. “Our software was designed with the express purpose of making the experience as similar as possible to a face-to-face conversation,” Smith said. Shatner answered nearly 600 questions for his StoryFile, according to Smith. During a four-day recording session, Shatner recorded nearly 600 responses to questions about his life and career. (Image credit: courtesy of StoryFile) Other programmers have trained AI to make original paintings , deliver sermons Jesus’ way and generate photorealistic portraits of Roman emperors , using reference information databases for AI to learn. AI was also trained to produce original animation and video clips – also known as “deepfakes” – using a technique called generative adversarial networks, or GANs. This method pushes the AI ​​to improve its results by pairing an AI that creates content with another AI that evaluates the end result. So over time, deepfakes can become difficult to distinguish from actual filmed footage. StoryFile does not create new responses by modifying recorded videos; instead, it matches existing clips to certain words or phrases in a question. The results can be imperfect or oblique: for example, when you are asked: “What was your first job as an actor?” Shatner StoryFile’s response describes his feelings at age 6, when he made an audience cry and clap during a performance at summer camp. But AI can also learn from every conversation, allowing it to provide better responses in the future. “The different ways people ask these questions help train AI to become more accurate next time around,” Smith said. With practice, future conversations with Shatner can flow more naturally, providing the closest experience to a conversation with the legendary “Star Trek” actor that most of us will ever have. Originally posted on Live Science.

