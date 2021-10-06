Disney World Brings Back More Live Shows, Character Meetings, and Greetings

Walt Disney World says more live entertainment is back in its lineup, including the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disneys Hollywood Studios theme park and socially distant imagery with popular characters.

The Indiana Jones show, which debuted in August 1989, has been gloomy since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the tourism industry in March 2020. Indiana Jones will return on December 19, bringing up the rear of the latest round of returning attractions, most of which have been missing for 18 months.

“Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 19. [ Disney ]

In November, the Parks will introduce a more individualized time with characters, although they are yet to embrace the old routine of hugs and autographs.

While the environment is not yet conducive to hugs and autographs, you’ll soon be able to spend some one-on-one time with some of your favorite characters, visit them at a themed location, and snap a photo or two, Disney Parks Blog rreported Tuesday.

Disney Movie Magic, a Chinese theater screening show at Hollywood Studios, will resume Nov. 7, according to Disney, and will then include a new segment of the film. Mulan.

At Hollywood Studios, Minnie Mouse will return to the Red Carpet Dreams area and Disney Junior stars will appear in Animation Courtyard. In Magic Kingdom, the royals will return to the Princess Fairytale Hall and Mickey Mouse will greet people at the Town Square Theater while dressed in his shiny new 50th anniversary costume.

Next week at Disneys Animal Kingdom, visitors will start seeing Chakranadi in Asia and Kora Tinga Tinga in Africa. The Tam Tam Drummers will return to the park in early November, Disney said.

More atmospheric entertainment returned on October 1, the resort’s actual anniversary date. At Magic Kingdom, Let the Magic Begin is now seen early at Cinderella’s Castle, and the ragtime pianist is back at Caseys Corner. At Epcot, Sergio entertains at the Italy Pavilion, Matsuriza’s Taiko drummers perform in Japan and Alberta Bound takes the stage in Canada.

Dewayne Bevil Orlando Sentinel