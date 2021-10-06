Weekend Highlights Include Beer Festivals, Pet Show, Three Dogs Night [Events roundup] – Local daily

The following events are planned this weekend across the region:

The King of Prussia Beerfest Royale will be held on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. outdoors in tents at the King of Prussia Mall. The festival features over 100 craft and international beers to taste, food, live music and giant garden games. Advance tickets are sold out. A limited number will be available at the door for $ 60. For more information, see kopbeerfest.com.

The Carsonia Craft Beer & Wine Amusement will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Carsonia Park, 905 Byram St., Pennside. Doors open at noon. Tickets cost $ 40 in advance, and at the door if available, and include unlimited tastings from local and national craft breweries, cider houses, and wineries, plus a commemorative drink. Food will be sold by local restaurants, and there will be live entertainment. The event will take place rain or shine inside the Recreation Center and in a tent on the grounds of the park. For more information, including a list of participating vendors, and to book tickets, visit http://antietamvalley.org/ccbwa.

The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo takes place Friday through Sunday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The hours are from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The family-oriented event includes numerous educational demonstrations and seminars, hands-on petting opportunities, special attractions, rescue groups and pet adoptions, as well as entertaining exhibits. Tickets cost $ 15 for adults and $ 6 for ages 4 to 12. Friday is family home evening with free admission for children. For more information, see familypetshows.com.

Three Dog Night will perform at the Miller Center at Reading Area Community College at 8 p.m. on Saturday as part of the college’s 50th anniversary celebration. A lawn party at the Miller Center, featuring a 70s theme, food and entertainment, will take place before the show, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for anyone who has purchased a ticket to the show. Three Dog Night has recorded 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three No.1 singles, 11 Top 10, 18 Top 20 in a row, seven million singles sold and 12 consecutive RIAA Gold certified LPs. Their music has appeared on the best-selling charts in pop, rock and country. Tickets cost $ 50 and can be purchased at millercenter.racc.edu/three-dog-night or by calling the box office at 610-607-6270.

The Hay Creek Apple Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday at Joanna Furnace Iron Works in Morgantown. Festival opening hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both days begin with an apple pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will be a flea market, family activities and tours of historic buildings. Free entry. For more information, visit www.haycreek.org. or call 610-286-0388.

Hedgerow Theater Company, Rose Valley, is staging “The Weir” until October 31st. The play takes place in a small bar in rural Ireland, where a few locals gather to share stories, drinks and jokes. That night, a newcomer from Dublin joins them, and the stories and connections grow darker and darker. This powerful Laurence Olivier Award winning piece examines what it means to come together as a community and share in laughter, grief and loss. Tickets cost $ 35 for adults and $ 20 for those 17 and under. For schedules and reservations call 610-565-4211 or visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org.

The Colonial Theater presents “Halloween: The Thorn Trilogy,” a three-film marathon featuring the fourth through sixth installments of the “Halloween” film series, on Saturdays at 7pm. The films are “The Return of Michael Myers”, “The Revenge of Michael Myers” and “The Curse of Michael Myers”. Tickets cost $ 25 for adults and $ 20 for seniors and students. For more information and reservations, see thecolonialtheatre.com.

The Kimberton Arts Alliance presents Shakespeare in the Park, A Midsummer Nights Dream, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberton Park Amphitheater. An Elizabethan roast pork precedes it at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Kimberton Whole Foods. The game costs $ 10 for adults and $ 5 for children under 12. The roast pork costs $ 25 per person and includes two sides and soft drinks. Beer will be for sale. For more information and reservations, see kimbertonartsalliance.org.

The Berks History Center route hike will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route narrative covers the history of local towns and historic sites. It ends at the William Penn Fire Tower on Skyline Drive where there will be a Pork BBQ fundraiser (additional charge). Food will also be available for purchase at the Longswamp Township Historical Society. Tickets cost $ 35 per car for members and $ 45 per car for non-members at berkshistory.org or dial 610-375-4375.

Soul Joel’s Comedy Dome in Royersford features Dave Attell on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Elyse DeLucci on Sundays at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $ 25 for Attell and $ 20 for DeLucci. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit souljoelscomedyclub.nightout.com.

The WCR Center for the Arts, Reading, will celebrate the 75th birthday of the late singer-songwriter John Prine with a special event on Sunday at 2 p.m. The celebration will include a screening of The Best of John Prine on Austin City Limits video, birthday cake, live music, Prine merchandise, a chance to recall favorite songs, concerts and lyrics with other Prine fans, and fun photo ops. Free entry ; donations will be accepted. Masks are mandatory to attend.

The Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, hosts a big weekend of shows featuring comedian Jo Koy on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., country actor Little Big Town on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and comedian Trey Kennedy on Sundays at 7 p.m. There are still limited places. for each show. Book at ticketmaster.com.

The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation is hosting Second Friday on the Avenue, a time to celebrate and recognize independent stores and local restaurants, on Friday nights along Penn Avenue. Cloud Party’s Jim Speese and Mark Steffy will provide acoustic music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sixth and Penn avenues. Rebel Hive Meadery will launch its new cocktail program and fundraiser for breast cancer research by playing the classic Jenga game. And Art Plus Gallery will host an opening reception from 5 pm to 8 pm for its “ARTCESSORIES” exhibition featuring Marilyn Pounder’s wearable artwork. For more information, see visitwestreading.org.

The Temple Fire Company hosts Rocking for Hope, a benefit for Laney’s Legacy of Hope, on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. DJ P Killa. Tickets cost $ 10.

The Sellersville Theater presents Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams on Thursdays at 8 p.m., Jackie Venson on Fridays at 8 p.m., Dar Williams on Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sam Amidon on Mondays at 8 p.m., and Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. tickets, visit st94.com.

The Keswick Theater, Glenside presents the Atlanta Rhythm Section and Orleans on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hello I Must Be Going (tribute to Phil Collins) on Fridays at 8 p.m. and Chazz Palminteri on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit keeswicktheatre.com.