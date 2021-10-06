Bollywood mainstays extend support for ZEEL-Sony merger, Punit Goenka criticizes China for poaching

A few days ago, the mega-merger of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India was announced. However, after Invesco’s recent position on the issue, frivolous reporting from some of the media has spread false information to the world.

In this regard, Invesco has now started to get into trouble. Not only do industry leaders want ZEEL to be led by Puneet Goenka, Bollywood mainstays have also shown their support. Invesco has been involved in a conspiracy regarding the ZEEL-SONY deal for several days and wants to obstruct the deal. There is an indication that a large corporate house is behind Invesco. Invesco itself appears to be in the middle of questions in ZEEL’s case because Invesco doesn’t have an answer on who it is working on.

Invesco is constantly talking about changes to the ZEEL board of directors. Even some media houses ask ZEEL questions. But the reality is that Invesco has not been transparent about it so far. At the same time, Dr Subhash Chandra, founder of ZEEL, questioned Invesco’s intention. Soon after, Bollywood mainstays showed their support for Zee Entertainment and asked Puneet Goenka to continue as CEO of the company.

Veteran Bollywood producer-director Subhash Ghai, known as Showman, tweeted: “I wonder if small Chinese investors can shake up an Indian company like @ZEECorporate built by Indian promoters @subhashchandra for 30 years with a purely Indian content ethics with excellent status in the media world Is it giving the wrong signal to future corporate culture? ” [sic].

At the same time, veteran producer-director Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Zee, which was the first Indian channel promoted by Indian nationalist @subhashchandra, has always supported and encouraged the Indian entertainment sector, now being hunted by American investors. and Chinese. Pray Zee Entertainment remains in the passion of the native Indian entrepreneur. hands @punitgoenka. “

Producer-director and actor Satish Kaushik has also supported Subhash Chandra, Puneet Goenka and ZEEL. He tweeted: “Zee is India’s number one channel and has given tremendous support to the Indian entertainment industry. Today, investors from the US and China are trying to poach it. I hope Zee will remain in passionate hands. ‘origin.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “ZEE TV, India’s premier channel grown by @subhashchandra for India’s largest entertainment company, has always been a pioneer in Indian content. I hope it will continue to grow under the leadership of @ punitgoenka and an all-Indian leadership and pray for a great future for them. “

Notably, Invesco is an investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and has constantly requested changes to the board of directors since the deal with SONY Pictures. But, another corporate house has a hand behind this insistence. Apart from that, the conspiracy of China is also visible in this. There is a plot to trick investors into making Invesco a pawn. The trick is to block a good deal with SONY Pictures. Invesco is in the midst of many questions. Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee Entertainment himself, asked Invesco about it. To thwart the Chinese plot, everyone will have to come together for the country’s sake. You too can be a part of this campaign against China by tweeting on #DeshKaZee.