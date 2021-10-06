Entertainment
Bollywood mainstays extend support for ZEEL-Sony merger, Punit Goenka criticizes China for poaching
A few days ago, the mega-merger of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India was announced. However, after Invesco’s recent position on the issue, frivolous reporting from some of the media has spread false information to the world.
In this regard, Invesco has now started to get into trouble. Not only do industry leaders want ZEEL to be led by Puneet Goenka, Bollywood mainstays have also shown their support. Invesco has been involved in a conspiracy regarding the ZEEL-SONY deal for several days and wants to obstruct the deal. There is an indication that a large corporate house is behind Invesco. Invesco itself appears to be in the middle of questions in ZEEL’s case because Invesco doesn’t have an answer on who it is working on.
Invesco is constantly talking about changes to the ZEEL board of directors. Even some media houses ask ZEEL questions. But the reality is that Invesco has not been transparent about it so far. At the same time, Dr Subhash Chandra, founder of ZEEL, questioned Invesco’s intention. Soon after, Bollywood mainstays showed their support for Zee Entertainment and asked Puneet Goenka to continue as CEO of the company.
Veteran Bollywood producer-director Subhash Ghai, known as Showman, tweeted: “I wonder if small Chinese investors can shake up an Indian company like @ZEECorporate built by Indian promoters @subhashchandra for 30 years with a purely Indian content ethics with excellent status in the media world Is it giving the wrong signal to future corporate culture? ” [sic].
I wonder if Chinese small investors can shake up an Indian company like @ZEECorporate built by Indian developers @subhashchandra for 30 years with a purely Indian content ethics with excellent status in the media world
Is it giving the wrong signal to the future corporate culture?
– Subhash Ghai (@ SubhashGhai1) October 6, 2021
At the same time, veteran producer-director Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Zee, which was the first Indian channel promoted by Indian nationalist @subhashchandra, has always supported and encouraged the Indian entertainment sector, now being hunted by American investors. and Chinese. Pray Zee Entertainment remains in the passion of the native Indian entrepreneur. hands @punitgoenka. “
Zee which was the first Indian channel promoted by the Indian nationalist @subhashchandra India’s ever-supported and nurtured entertainment industry is now being stalked by US and Chinese investors. Pray Zee Entertainment Remains In Passionate Hands Of Native Indian Entrepreneur @punitgoenka
– Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 5, 2021
Producer-director and actor Satish Kaushik has also supported Subhash Chandra, Puneet Goenka and ZEEL. He tweeted: “Zee is India’s number one channel and has given tremendous support to the Indian entertainment industry. Today, investors from the US and China are trying to poach it. I hope Zee will remain in passionate hands. ‘origin.”
Zee is India’s premier channel and has provided tremendous support to the Indian entertainment industry. Today, American and Chinese investors are trying to poach it. Hopefully Zee remains in original passionate hands. @subhashchandra @punitgoenka @PMOIndia #bycottchine
– satish kaushik (@ satishkaushik2) October 5, 2021
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “ZEE TV, India’s premier channel grown by @subhashchandra for India’s largest entertainment company, has always been a pioneer in Indian content. I hope it will continue to grow under the leadership of @ punitgoenka and an all-Indian leadership and pray for a great future for them. “
ZEE TV, the first Indian channel cultivated by @subhashchandra at the largest Indian entertainment company has always been a pioneer in Indian content. I hope that she will continue to progress under the guidance of @punitgoenka & fully Indian management and pray for a great future for them.
– Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 6, 2021
Notably, Invesco is an investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and has constantly requested changes to the board of directors since the deal with SONY Pictures. But, another corporate house has a hand behind this insistence. Apart from that, the conspiracy of China is also visible in this. There is a plot to trick investors into making Invesco a pawn. The trick is to block a good deal with SONY Pictures. Invesco is in the midst of many questions. Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee Entertainment himself, asked Invesco about it. To thwart the Chinese plot, everyone will have to come together for the country’s sake. You too can be a part of this campaign against China by tweeting on #DeshKaZee.
Sources
2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-deshkazee-bollywood-stalwarts-extend-support-to-zeel-punit-goenka-slam-china-2914353
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]