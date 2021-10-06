Oscars 2022: Best Actor Race Prediction Odds

How packed is the Best Actor race at the 2022 Oscars? In the span of 72 hours at the Telluride Film Festival, no less than three actors were lined up by award pundits and industry experts as the seemingly infallible future nominees. Corn Will smith for “King Richard”, Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano”, and Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog” are far from the only actors who can claim the burgeoning buzz of the Oscars. Based on early Gold Derby odds, this year’s Best Actor race could be the most star-studded and competitive in recent memory.

For now, it’s Smith who is leading both pundits and users: as of the date of this article’s publication, 12 of the 19 experts earn Smith his first Best Actor award for playing Richard williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, in “King Richard”. Nearly 1,400 Golden Derby users, meanwhile, also has Smith in mind. It’s a sure bet: “Will Smith will win this Oscar” Vanity Show critical Richard lawson wrote in September. One of Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades now, Smith has never won an Oscar despite two previous nominations for best actor for “The Pursuit of Happiness” in 2006 and “Ali” in 2001.

It was in 2001 when Smith faced off against Denzel Washington for “Training Day,” a performance that gave Washington its first and only Oscar for Best Actor to date. History could repeat itself again, especially if Gold Derby users and experts alike have a say: Washington is starring in “The Macbeth Tragedy” this year, and he’s already garnered some of the best reviews of his career afterwards. his bow at the New York Film Festival. . a Oscar nomination because Washington would give him nine in total, equaling the two-time winner to five others: Spencer tracy, Paul newman, Al Pacino, Laurence Olivier, and Jack nicholson. It would also go down in history as Washington would become the first black actor with nine or more nominations. Of the 19 pundits who have made picks so far, everyone has entered Washington for the nomination and five are predicting he could win.

But Smith and Washington aren’t the only major threats to win next year: Cumberbatch is almost guaranteed to score his second Best Actor nomination, according to users and pundits. It’s easy to see why: “The Power of the Dog” features the “Doctor Strange” actor with his meatiest role to date, and Cumberbatch has already received a high-profile tribute at the Toronto International Film Festival – while making its presence felt at film festivals in Venice, Telluride and New York. Cumberbatch also has a head start on Smith and Washington because of his film: “The Power of the Dog” is expected to be a major contender for Best Picture as well as a nominee in several categories. (How many “King Richard” nominations, total crowd pleaser with excellent reviews from Telluride, and “The Macbeth Tragedy” can land alongside the main stars is an open question.)

In fourth and fifth place in the cumulative Gold Derby odds are Bradley Cooper for “Nightmare Alley” and Dinklage. But there are nearly a dozen actors who could potentially win those final nominations.

Adam Pilot for “House of Gucci” is a favorite among users: it leads Dinklage in the picks and holds the fifth place, just behind Cooper. (The experts have Driver, for an unprecedented, if not nonexistent, performance in sixth grade.)

Former winner Joaquin phoenix is a serious contender for “C’mon C’mon”, the Mike Mills film that was just successful at the New York Film Festival. Andrew Garfield is up after the “tick, tick … Boom!” trailer debuts This makes sense: The buzz about Garfield, a 2017 nominee for “Hacksaw Ridge,” is getting louder by the day and he’s already been the target of a New York Times profile. (Netflix will release “tick, tick… Boom!” In November.)

Leonardo DiCaprio, former winner and nominated here last year, is back with ‘Don’t Look’, but users and pundits were widely divided as to whether he’s a serious contender: Pundits have DiCaprio in 15th place , while users ranked DiCaprio in eighth.

Users are also more optimistic about Jamie Dornan, a position that puts them perhaps ahead of the expert curve: Dornan is 11th among users but only 23rd among experts. But his performance in “Belfast”, a presumed best picture contender and possible frontrunner at this point after his explosive run at the festival, has been praised in critics. (It’s possible that Dornan is a supporting actor contender instead if that’s where Focus Features ultimately places him along with his co-star and fellow competitor. Catriona balfe.)

Clifton Collins Jr. is a possibility for “Jockey”: experts place the veteran actor in ninth place and users put him in 14th position.

Clint eastwood for “Cry Macho”, Michael B. Jordan for “A newspaper for Jordan”, Josh o’connor for “Mother’s Sunday”, Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram”, child actor Jude hill for “Belfast”, Matt damon for “The last duel” and Timothée Chalamet for “Dune” are also pushing for what would also be long-term appointments.

This year’s Best Actor race included first-time nominees like Steven yeun, Ahmed Rice, and Chadwick boseman. But it’s very possible that every Oscar nominee for Best Actor 2022 will be a returning star. It makes Best Actor one of the most exciting categories at the 2022 Oscars, where a number of results could either make history or honor a longtime star with their first Oscar.

TO PREDICTOscar nominees 2022 until February 8



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices Where Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you then surpass our estimated rankings? Remember to always keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest race odds, which terrify chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your edgy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why?

SUBSCRIBE for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions