How is he going to redo the studio? – The Hollywood journalist

The Beverly Hills Hotel and its Polo Lounge are symbols of Hollywood, the crossroads of executives, celebrities and the ultimate power lunch. It was therefore a good place for a meeting between Brian Robbins, the new president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Emma Watts, the president of his film group.

After the unceremonious ousting of his former boss, veteran studio head Jim Gianopulos, on September 13, Watts’ future became the subject of much speculation in town. Many believed Robbins would bide his time to let her go, given his inexperience in shooting big-budget studio event photos. But after her lunch with Watts at the Polo Lounge, less than two weeks after Gianopulos came out, she was out.

Studio culture can be brutal. Almost all of the newly appointed studio heads reshape the ranks upon arrival. This includes Gianopulos, who joined Paramount in mid-2017 after leading 20th Century Fox for years. Robbins – the child actor who became chief of Nickelodeon before his rise to chief of Paramount – is evolving much faster. In addition to Watts, he quickly cut ties with chief communications officer Chris Petrikin, who, like Watts, was a Fox alumnus, and animation president Mireille Soria.

Robbins is fortunate to have been given a well-stocked cabinet of potentially huge films from 2022 and 2023 that were largely put together by Watts and Gianopulos. It remains to be seen whether Robbins – who continues to direct Nick and oversee family content for ViacomCBS’s new Paramount + streaming service – can persuade top talent, filmmakers, agents and producers to work with the studio at the – beyond that; the big revelation will come when his regime begins to announce plans. For now, many remain skeptical; On the film side, his credits include Coach Carter, as he achieved the critical success of Eddie Murphy North, which earned nearly $ 170 million at the global box office in 2007. His Paramount Player years included Dora the Explorer and What men want.

The senior management leak appears to be over for now, as sources close to Robbins dismiss speculation that he only cares about growing Paramount + at the expense of theater. (ViacomCBS does not break down Paramount + subscribers, but said in its August 5 earnings release that it has 42 million global paid streaming users for services like Paramount + and Showtime.) Sources insist that Robbins does not intend to publish Top Gun: Maverick or other event titles simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount + once the pandemic is over and he believes in an exclusive cinematic window (how long he thinks that window should be is unclear).

He also intends to stay in the tent business instead of relying solely on low and mid-budget family rates like Paw Patrol: The Movie, a film he directed at Nick’s that was a dormant box office success – and would have been one of the reasons he got the studio head job. The film hit theaters and Paramount + day in and day out in early August and grossed over $ 117 million worldwide against a budget of $ 26 million. ViacomCBS said the film has attracted new subscribers to Paramount + (the company has not released any streaming numbers).

The all-star roster that Robbins inherits includes upcoming installments of the Impossible mission, Transformers, Peaceful place and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises, as well as Top Gun: Maverick. There is also The lost city of D, a romantic actor with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt; award-winning drama by filmmaker Damien Chazelle Babylon, with Pitt and Margot Robbie; and an untitled movie set for late 2023 starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. And the studio is on track to make the new one Star Trek film for 2023. Add to mix Dungeons and Dragons and the superhero photo Secret headquarters, for which the studio hopes to launch a franchise. Robbins calls Tom Cruise daily (Top Gun, MID) and get to know others, like Bullock and Krasinski.

“By far, we have one of the strongest rosters of anyone to be deployed over the next 12-24 months, and I look forward to discussing how we will maximize its impact and continue to build for it. the future, ”Robbins wrote. in a recent company-wide email. Adds insider on giving great movies an exclusive theatrical release, “These are all movies that are meant to be seen on the big screen” and Robbins is “determined to make sure people experience them that way “.

Those familiar with Robbins thinking say there are no plans to hire a No.2 to replace Watts, a force in their own right. “Robbins wants to be the guy in the room, hear the arguments and make the deals,” said another source.

In the old days, a large studio like Paramount could release 25 to 30 tracks a year, which made it almost impossible for one person to do the job. But the business has changed – even before the pandemic – with most of the major studios in retreat. Disney, for example, only releases a dozen titles a year, but is often the city’s premier box office. (Sources suggest 10 is a good target for Paramount once the box office normalizes.)

Robbins is known for surrounding himself with and then encouraging executives he trusts. Instead of looking outside to replace Watts, he promoted his charges Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland, who impressed him, to co-lead the film group. The duo were previously co-chairs of production under Watts. And he brought in Nick Animation chief Ramsey Naito to take over from Soira and lead Paramount Animation in addition to his current duties.

He also immediately cleaned up when ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish tasked him with reloading Nickelodeon in the fall of 2018 and hired Naito, a longtime colleague who filled Nick’s pipeline with over 70 new ones. projects.

The Hollywood film industry has always been wary when a studio manager comes from the TV side of the aisle, although Robbins stands out in that he has also directed films, whether as a producer. or running Paramount’s youth-centric label, Paramount Players during Gianopulos’ tenure. and before Nick. The record is mixed; Michael Eisner was dazzled as Disney’s film boss after running ABC; years later, cable mogul Rich Ross caught fire at Disney.

“Brian might be doing a great job, but can he make the big bets, which are the most profitable for a film studio? »Asks a cinema financier. “Paramount needs a new IP. When you make a movie over $ 100 million, you’re committing to a marketing budget of over $ 100 million, so you’re in it for at least $ 200 million or more. You can’t just have a family studio. You never know what an executive can do until they do.

