Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Ghosts’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ review: CBS steps into the unknown with British sitcom, returns to familiar with William Petersen and company

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


The principle of “Ghosts” is quite simple, as a young couple (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit an old house from the woman’s deceased great-aunt, inhabited by a number of ghosts from different eras, according to the when they died. Unable to leave, they are excited to potentially have fresh blood, with one asking, “What life do you hope to watch next?”

Eccentric residents include a ’60s hippie (Sheila Carrasco), an 11th century Viking (Devon Chandler Long), a 1500s Native American ((Romn Zaragoza) and a fanciful War of Independence militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones) , who, among other things, is dismayed to learn that the name of former rival Alexander Hamilton has become more famous than his own.

Adapted from a BBC series (creativity in Hollywood only goes so far), the odd mix of characters gives a fair amount of gags and movie callbacks. One of the ghosts, for example – a stockbroker brother (Asher Grodman) who died without his pants on – can barely physically move objects, a nod to Patrick Swayze’s character in the singular movie “Ghost.”

Still, the question of whether people and spirits can learn to coexist has an age-old quality, with the caveat that the premise creates limits on where this concept can go, and doesn’t necessarily bode well for the way it goes. to get old.

For now, however, “Ghosts” – which debuts with back-to-back episodes – gets enough laughter from the crisp writing and sheer awkwardness to merit a look. Whether that translates to a long-term stay remains to be seen, but unlike a lot of new sitcoms, at least this one doesn’t look dead on arrival.

Paula Newsome, Jorja Fox, Matt Lauria and Jay Lee in 'CSI: Vegas'

Speaking of things that come back after death, “CSI” revives one of television’s biggest hits of the 2000s, bringing back several familiar characters while introducing a new boss, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), gradually setting up the premise with a mystery that extends over the first few episodes.

Specifically, questions arise about tainted cases from the past, forcing Roby to contact the alumni team in search of answers. Former standbys include (not immediately, in any case) William Petersen and Jorja Fox, but saying a lot more would risk messing things up, to the extent that they can be.

The series makes it clear that it is hoping to gain momentum from its nostalgia, before taking off in a more conventional body direction for the week that made the original tick.

Of course, with a trio of “FBI” shows, two versions of “NCIS” and “SWAT,” CBS has demonstrated that it is wise not to gamble against the continued public demand for capitalized police shows.

So, although it may take a few episodes to sort out the “Who are you?” part of The Who’s credit song, the “why” behind the revival of “CSI” is pretty obvious.

“CSI: Vegas” premieres October 6 at 10 p.m. ET and “Ghosts” October 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/entertainment/ghosts-csi-review/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: