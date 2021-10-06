‘Ghosts’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ review: CBS steps into the unknown with British sitcom, returns to familiar with William Petersen and company

The principle of “Ghosts” is quite simple, as a young couple (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit an old house from the woman’s deceased great-aunt, inhabited by a number of ghosts from different eras, according to the when they died. Unable to leave, they are excited to potentially have fresh blood, with one asking, “What life do you hope to watch next?”
Eccentric residents include a ’60s hippie (Sheila Carrasco), an 11th century Viking (Devon Chandler Long), a 1500s Native American ((Romn Zaragoza) and a fanciful War of Independence militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones) , who, among other things, is dismayed to learn that the name of former rival Alexander Hamilton has become more famous than his own.
Adapted from a BBC series (creativity in Hollywood only goes so far), the odd mix of characters gives a fair amount of gags and movie callbacks. One of the ghosts, for example – a stockbroker brother (Asher Grodman) who died without his pants on – can barely physically move objects, a nod to Patrick Swayze’s character in the singular movie “Ghost.”
Still, the question of whether people and spirits can learn to coexist has an age-old quality, with the caveat that the premise creates limits on where this concept can go, and doesn’t necessarily bode well for the way it goes. to get old.
For now, however, “Ghosts” – which debuts with back-to-back episodes – gets enough laughter from the crisp writing and sheer awkwardness to merit a look. Whether that translates to a long-term stay remains to be seen, but unlike a lot of new sitcoms, at least this one doesn’t look dead on arrival.
Speaking of things that come back after death, “CSI” revives one of television’s biggest hits of the 2000s, bringing back several familiar characters while introducing a new boss, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), gradually setting up the premise with a mystery that extends over the first few episodes.
The series makes it clear that it is hoping to gain momentum from its nostalgia, before taking off in a more conventional body direction for the week that made the original tick.
Of course, with a trio of “FBI” shows, two versions of “NCIS” and “SWAT,” CBS has demonstrated that it is wise not to gamble against the continued public demand for capitalized police shows.
So, although it may take a few episodes to sort out the “Who are you?” part of The Who’s credit song, the “why” behind the revival of “CSI” is pretty obvious.
“CSI: Vegas” premieres October 6 at 10 p.m. ET and “Ghosts” October 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.