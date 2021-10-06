‘Ghosts’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ review: CBS steps into the unknown with British sitcom, returns to familiar with William Petersen and company

The principle of “Ghosts” is quite simple, as a young couple (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit an old house from the woman’s deceased great-aunt, inhabited by a number of ghosts from different eras, according to the when they died. Unable to leave, they are excited to potentially have fresh blood, with one asking, “What life do you hope to watch next?”

Eccentric residents include a ’60s hippie (Sheila Carrasco), an 11th century Viking (Devon Chandler Long), a 1500s Native American ((Romn Zaragoza) and a fanciful War of Independence militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones) , who, among other things, is dismayed to learn that the name of former rival Alexander Hamilton has become more famous than his own.

Adapted from a BBC series (creativity in Hollywood only goes so far), the odd mix of characters gives a fair amount of gags and movie callbacks. One of the ghosts, for example – a stockbroker brother (Asher Grodman) who died without his pants on – can barely physically move objects, a nod to Patrick Swayze’s character in the singular movie “Ghost.”

Still, the question of whether people and spirits can learn to coexist has an age-old quality, with the caveat that the premise creates limits on where this concept can go, and doesn’t necessarily bode well for the way it goes. to get old.