Sunny Leone plays pranks on Daniel Weber, sarcastically calls him very loud. Watch | Bollywood
Sunny Leone made her husband Daniel Weber believe that she was testing her strength. In a video shared on his Instagram page, he held a string weighed down by filled water bottles and she added a bunch of weights, including a utensil and books. She then added a basket that appeared to be filled with flour.
In the end, Sunny pretended to add one more thing, but instead cut the string with a pair of scissors. The force of the bottles falling to the ground caused the objects Daniel was holding to jump, causing him to cover his face with the ground.
Daniel wasn’t amused by the prank, but Sunny couldn’t help but laugh. Bohot bohot strong hai (He’s very, very strong), she said sarcastically.
Fans responded in the comments section of the post. Sunny and funny, wrote one. One hell of a joke, another wrote. Many have also dropped laughing emojis. +
This is not the first time that Daniel has been the victim of one of Sunny’s pranks. Last year, in an Instagram live, she claimed she accidentally cut her finger while cooking. He panicked until she pointed out that it was being recorded.
At the time, when Sunny asked Daniel how much he enjoyed his prank, he replied: In general, I’m a pretty serious person in life. It’s just my personality. In fact, I don’t even like pranks too much. I don’t even like pranks on other people and I certainly don’t like pranks on myself. So if you want me to grade your prank I think it’s a zero because I hated being made to me.
Sunny was recently seen as the host of MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha. The final aired earlier this month, with Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput being declared the winners this season.
