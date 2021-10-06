Howard University and Netflix to Honor Actor Chadwick Boseman with Scholarships | Movies

Streaming giant Netflix has set up a $ 5.4 million grant to Howard University to honor actor and alumnus Chadwick Boseman, officials said Monday.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will award full scholarships to students of the College of Fine Arts at the historically black university, which was named after the late actor in May. The first gifts have already been distributed to Sarah Long, a first year student studying musical theater; Shawn Smith, a sophomore in the acting program; Janee ‘Ferguson, junior in theater arts administration; and Deirdre Dunkin, a senior dance student.

Starting next year, one freshman will be selected each year for the scholarship, which covers full tuition fees for four years for a total of approximately $ 113,800. The award targets students who “exemplify exceptional skill in the arts, reminiscent of Mr. Boseman” and demonstrate financial need, officials said.

“Many exemplary artists do not have the opportunity to pursue higher education. We hope to support as many students as possible by removing financial barriers to education,” said actor’s wife Simone Ledward-Boseman. , in a press release. “This endowment represents Chad’s dedication to the craft, his compassion for others and his desire to support future storytellers.”

Boseman is widely known for playing the main character and hero of Marvel’s “Black Panther”. But much of his legacy rests on his sensitive interpretation of black icons from Jackie Robinson in “42” to James Brown in “Get On Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall”.

The actor, screenwriter, director and producer died in August 2020 from colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Oscar for his work on “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 production that premiered on Netflix after a short stint in theaters.

“Although he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is still with us in his work and the good he inspired,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said of Boseman. “He’s always talked about his time with Howard and the positive way he’s shaped his life and career. Now we’ll have the opportunity to give many future superheroes the chance to experience the same.”

An “incredible journey”

Prior to being on movie screens, Boseman was a student of Howard. It was there that he befriended Howard’s former student and “The Cosby Show” actress, Phylicia Rashad, now dean of the school that bears Boseman’s name. Rashad became one of Boseman’s mentors and helped him secure funding for a summer acting program at the University of Oxford.

A native of South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing. He gave the university’s opening address in 2018, where he applauded campus activism and encouraged students to find a purpose, not just a job.

“Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential part of you. It is why you are on the planet at this particular time in history,” he told the promotion.

Wayne AI Frederick, president of Howard, said the endowed scholarship embodies Boseman’s love for college.

“I think Howard meant a lot to Chadwick,” Frederick said. The actor had an “amazing trip” to school and built lasting relationships on campus. “All of these things inspired him to want to give back to college,” Frederick said.

The scholarships will be a launching pad for students, many of whom are struggling financially, Frederick said. About half of Howard’s students are eligible for Federal Pell Scholarships for low-income families. “I want to stress that this kind of support is support that means a lot to our students,” said Frederick, adding that the opportunities that reduce the financial burden on students are “critical”.