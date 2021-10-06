Weekly roundup of entertainment events in the Farmington area

The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The reel reader series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 6 p.m. with a free screening of “I’m Not a Serial Killer” in the Multi-Purpose Room. Visitors are encouraged to bring a take-out lunch, watch the film, and participate in a discussion afterwards. To free. Visit inforoute.org or dial 505-566-2204.

Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, October 7 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Hit Men: The Classic Rock Supergroup, featuring musicians who have performed on hit recordings by artists and bands such as the Who, Steely Dan, Cheap Trick, Journey and Foreigner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $ 22 and $ 28. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

The San Juan Quilts Guild Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday October 8 and Saturday October 9 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The exhibit showcasing dozens of quilts made by guild members. Admission is $ 5.

Fundraising for the Four Corners Christian Celebration will be held Friday October 8 through Sunday October 8 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

“Find your focus” an exhibition of works by members of the Four Corners Photographic Society, opens Friday, October 8 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains visible until October 29. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

José Villareal performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. To free.

Thunder of the desert occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday October 9 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The zombie race, a fundraiser for Echo Inc., takes place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Early registration is $ 30 at 505-325-7466 or by email at [email protected]

An open house for New Homes Built by the Building Trades Program at San Juan College will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 in the Building Trades and Technology Trades Court on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. To free.

Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 9 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]

The Farmington Birds Slideshow will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

The village band gives a 2 p.m. ragtime concert on Saturday, October 9 at the Aztec Museum Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. at Aztec. To free. Call 505-334-9829.

Oktoberfest!, presented by the Rotary Club of Farmington, takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Lauter Haus Brewing, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. The event includes a DJ, a presentation on the history and development of beer and food vendors. Tickets cost $ 25. Call 505-947-3870.

Caliente Cabaret, a presentation by the Caliente Community Chorus, takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 in the Ballroom of the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features a 1980s theme and includes light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets cost $ 15 and $ 16. Call 505-947-2510.

Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The group of ornithologists on Tuesday morning meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice bird watchers. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

The picnic in the park for preschool children will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Children and their families are invited to bring their lunch and meet at the center for a picnic, followed by a story or an activity. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605.

A bird watching session in a brown bag will take place on Wednesday October 13 at noon at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568.

José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]