Subhash Ghai recalls the Bollywood drug campaign in 1990 after Aryan Khan’s arrest





Aryan Khan’s arrest brought Bollywood celebrities together again. Many famous names in the industry have come forward to show their support for Shah Rukh Khan after the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested Aryan on October 3 following the drug seizure on Cordelia’s Express ship Cruises which took place on Saturday evening (October 2). The star child was placed in NCB custody until October 7. Subhash Ghai recalled the Bollywood drug campaign in 1990. In his social media post, the filmmaker wrote: “May God save our children from this monstrous evil.” SUBHASH GHAI SHARES PHOTO OF FAMOUS DRUG CAMPAIGNS Many Bollywood celebrities have supported Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan after the arrest of the star child. Subhash Ghai today shared, October 6, an old photo from 1990 where many Bollywood personalities including SRK have united in the fight against drug addiction. The filmmaker revealed that he organized the anti-drug event to raise awareness about drug abuse. Sharing the photo on the Koo social media platform, Subhash Ghai wrote: “#SayNoToDrugs In 1990 our media saw several movie stars protesting drugs with one voice with Gulshan Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Da Jackie Dimple Shabana Tina Khanna Padmini Kolhapuri n VIPs, at an event hosted by Subhash Ghai – much appreciated. We all still protest against drugs – evil. May God save our children from this monstrous evil ( sic). “ Actors such as Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Gulshan Grover, Shabana Azmi and Padmini Kolhapure, among others, can be seen in the photo. BOLLYWOOD SAYS I AM WITH SHAH RUKH KHAN Earlier, celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh and Sussanne Khan also spoke out in favor of Shah Rukh Khan. While Hansal Mehta said people who jumped to conclusions before letting the law take its course were “disrespectful and unfair” to the parent and his relationship with his child, Mika Singh asked if no one else was present. on the ship, with the exception of Aryan and the others. who had been arrested. Salman Khan even visited SRK’s home, Mannat, to show his support. Alvira Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also visited Mannat after Aryan Khan’s custody was extended until October 7. Sources revealed to India Today that Shah Rukh Khan’s co-stars namely Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have also reached out to him, expressing concern over the development. SRK TEAM ASKED CELEBRITIES NOT TO VISIT MANNAT A source told IndiaToday.in that Shah Rukh Khans’ management team has asked other Bollywood celebrities to avoid landing in Mannat, given the security concerns, especially with the paparazzi gathered at the exterior of the bungalow. The source added that there is a lot of unity in Bollywood on this issue as many stars have young children and they could be the target at any time in the future. READ ALSO | Who is Munmun Dhamecha, arrested along with Aryan Khan by BCN READ ALSO | Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, and 2 others arrested in Mumbai cruise drug case

