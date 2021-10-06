Actor pleads guilty to $ 650 million ponzi scheme, faking Netflix and HBO deals





Zacharie HorwitzThe most important role to date is that of defendant. The aspiring actor pleaded guilty on Monday to running a $ 650 million Ponzi scheme in which he faked licensing deals with Netflix and HBO, according to Associated Press. As part of a plea deal, the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison when convicted in January, according to the US Attorney’s Office. announced in a press release. Horwitz, who was called Zach Avery in low-budget horror and sci-fi films, admitted to falsely claiming that he would acquire the international distribution rights for the films and license them to Netflix and HBO. The actor has tricked more than 250 investors, including close friends from college, into investing millions of dollars by showing them fake email correspondence with the executives of these companies, according to the Los Angeles Times review of his plea agreement. Horwitz also admitted to having forged the distribution and licensing contracts. In May, a federal grand jury indicted Horwitz out of five counts of securities fraud, six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. With his guilty plea to the single fraud charge, all others will be dismissed, according to the Times. According to prosecutors, Horwitz duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for his film company, 1inMM Capital LLC, between 2014 and 2019. As stated in SEC court documents, Horwitz fabricated a story of buying movie rights and licensing from HBO and Netflix, promising investors a 25-45% return on investment. Investors would donate $ 35,000 to $ 1.5 million in capital per contract, and as happens in a Ponzi scheme, Horwitz would use new investors’ money to pay back the former. Despite repayment from some investors, he failed to return $ 231 million, as reported by the Times. Meanwhile, Horwitz funneled a large chunk of investor money into sustaining his lavish lifestyle, according to his plea deal. Horwitz’s illegal spending included the purchase of a $ 5.7 million Beverlywood house, field seats at Lakers games, luxury trips to Las Vegas, private jet flights, automobiles premium and subscription service for luxury watches, through court documents. Horwitz’s pattern deteriorated in 2019, according to Times, when investors sued for reimbursement and Netflix learned of the defendants’ false contracts. In the process, Horwitz’s wife, Mallory, would have filed for divorce, telling the court that her husband had cheated on and manipulated me and everyone around him, and that he is not the person I thought he was. The Beverlywood Home, which includes a wine cellar, private pool, gym and home theater, was recently sold to profit. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Regina King is in her element

