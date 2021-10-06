‘Acapulco’ Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Of Elite To Lupine To Squid game, English-language media tend to treat any streaming series with subtitles that seep into the larger zeitgeist as some kind of shocking anomaly, leaving out the fact that the frequency of these breakouts does that to increase with the globalization of the television landscape.

There will likely be a fake surprise if the Apple TV + Acapulco collects a large audience – or whatever counts as a large audience in a world without audience data. This surprise will be silly and will illustrate above all how deeply we are anchored in the perception that national audiences do not like to read their television, because if ever a bilingual series were aimed at the widest possible audience – probably wrongly – it is Acapulco, which has a huge international star (Eugenio Derbez) at its center and is inspired by a hugely successful film presented by Derbez (How to be a Latin lover) and more direct inspiration from an easily digestible assortment of coming-of-age favorites.

Acapulco The bottom line

Friendly and gentle, although he tends towards universal blandness.

Broadcasting date: Friday October 8
Cast: Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, Carlos Corona
Creators: Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman



The mix of the show – Caddyshack (Where Red oaks, Where The flamingo child) meets how I Met Your Mother meets Ugly Betty – aggressively and exhaustively targets a mixed audience. And while I’m sure there will be justifiable baffles in many quarters about its authenticity, the series’ familiar genre beats and progressive undercurrents are always sympathetic.

The premise of Acapulco, which shares character names and nothing else with How to be a Latin loveris that today, the zillionaire Malibu Maximo (Derbez) welcomes his nephew Hugo (Raphael Alejandro) for Hugo’s annual surprise birthday. Normally, this surprise involves a sensational trip or an expensive gift. Instead, this year Maximo decided to tell Hugo the story of… well, it’s hard to tell even after the entire first season of Acapulco what is the story that Maximo decided to tell his nephew, other than that it’s a story that changed everything.

This is the story of young Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) going to work in Las Colinas, a seaside resort of Tony Acapulco around 1984. Maximo grew up dreaming of the glamor and upward mobility of Las Colinas and, with the help of Don Pablo (Damián Alcázar), he gets a job as a pool guard. This causes conflict with her ultrareligious mother (Vanessa Bauche), who sees Las Colinas as a den of sin, and her performatively leftist sister (Regina Reynoso), who sees her as a den of capitalism. Starting to work with his best friend, Memo (Fernando Carsa), Maximo sees Las Colinas as an opportunity to earn enough money for his mother’s cataract surgery.

At work, he falls in love with the beautiful Colombian (Julia de Camila Perez) at the reception, a dream girl who is dating the resort’s general manager, Chad (Chord Overstreet), son of the owner, former soap star Diane. (Jessica Collins).

Operating in a pleasantly low-key mode, Derbez has a slightly higher profile here than Bob Saget in the how I Met Your Mother narrative, but he still functions primarily as a semi-reliable narrator, speaking to Hugo throughout the season using an assortment of recognized narrative devices – the half-hour episodes have B and C stories that Maximo admits to being. ‘he might not have known at the time – and accessories like a gigantic hardcover edition of Jane eyre which plays a confusing role in the story and has no visual connection to an existing edition of the novel.

The framing device also plays a role in the show’s clever linguistic code change, as Hugo is a perfectly assimilated American who barely speaks Spanish and, in flashbacks, Las Colinas officials insist employees speak. English. Enough of the show’s time involves Maximo’s family life or conversations between friends that Acapulco probably divides the English and Spanish scenes equally – or at least relatively equally considering the distribution of nationalities between creators Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman (the disparity is even greater between the number of non-Mexican and Mexican directors ). The reprimand of characters who are not bilingual takes place in both languages, and while the dialogue in both languages ​​seems designed for maximum accessibility, it wouldn’t surprise me if there were nuances to the Spanish left from side in English subtitles, and vice versa.

The story itself is awash with humor from top to bottom and fish out of the water. As unfamiliar as Maximo and Memo are with the world of privilege they are now adjacent to, Diane and Chad are also unfamiliar with the country outside the gates of the complex. Ridiculous misunderstandings are designed to go both ways. Cultural and socio-economic openness is the ideal of the material, to the point that Acapulco plays more like a fairytale or a torsion-deficient telenovela than anything, even at a realistic distance. A properly sized copy of Jane eyre has no interest here; neither was the life of the Mexican working class in 1984 in Acapulco.

And that’s pretty clearly the tonal aspiration of the series: to follow pilot director Richard Shepard’s interest in colored surfaces and wide performances instead of aiming for the harsh satire of something like The white lotus or the deceptively gritty economic critique of something like Housemaid. Each episode has an easily digestible guest of the week structure – with stars including Simon Templeman as an arrogant fashion editor and Eliana Jones as a flirtatious interest in Maximo – and steady progression through up to four developing love stories. There’s room for most of the main characters, even those initially portrayed as villains, to achieve a bit of nuance. And every now and then the storytelling takes minor risks, like in a really good episode tracing the history of Las Colinas through five decades in a series of flashbacks.

The amiable cast carries the narrative through its real lack of urgency, with Arrizon and Perez providing pleasant chemistry, Collins, Overstreet and Carsa providing humor and Alcázar and Bauche providing an emotional foundation.

The series is linked by its episodic Spanish covers of various hit songs from the 80s performed by the duo by the poolside Las Colinas. The point is to get you to hum before you realize that the song you thought you knew is being sung in Spanish. It’s a strategy to make a cross-hit easily acceptable, and it’s an approach Acapulco took to heart. I’m not sure if Apple TV + is planning to make a dubbed version available, but don’t even think about looking at it that way. Talk about defeating the whole point.