A sure sign of autumn: ArtsWalk in downtown Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. Forget the colorful fall leaves and pumpkin spices; you really know it’s fall when ArtsWalk arrives.

The Downtown Muncie First Thursday Special will add pumpkins, live music and even more art to the usual lineup of gallery openings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7.

Although the weather forecast for a few days indicated a risk of rain or thunderstorms on Thursday, ArtsWalk organizers will wait until the day off to see if any adjustments need to be made for the weather, announcing any changes from here. noon Thursday, according to the MuncieDowntown Development Office.

October ArtsWalk will feature Pumpkin Trail and Glow pumpkin carving competition, YART, Chalk It Up To Thankfulness artists, live music and dance performances, Spirit pop-up performances of Muncie Marching Band, food trucks and the visitor to Muncie County Delaware Official opening of office in new downtown location, according to a statement.

Throughout the evening, chalk artists will also create their depictions of gratitude on the sidewalks of the DWNTWN as part of “Chalk It Up to Thankfulness!”

Here’s what else you can enjoy downtown on Thursday night.

111 Art gallery, 111 E. Main St., will present feminist works by thelocal artists Jamie and Jolie Noggle outside on the sidewalk (weather permitting). Their feminist art inspires people of all types. They will have shirts, zines and bags, all themed and handmade. They will also feature prints from their latest publication documenting a collection put together by the late Jack Armstrong and a 3-ring binder of the entire collection available in the front gallery of the store. Information:

Jackson Onieal will be performing at the east corner of Jackson and Walnut streets from 5 to 8 p.m.

The downtown farm stand, 125 E. Main St., will showcase its facade renovations and sell smoked bratwurst up front, with the full menu and a $ 3 special on Sierra drafts. Nevada Hazy IPA available inside! inside.

The Fickle Peach (aged 21 and over), 117 E. Charles St., will present After Vincent: From Paris to Provence, “a photo exhibition by Ty Morton inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s trip to the artists’ colony from Montmartre in Paris to the streets of Arles in the southern region of Provence It includes scenes from Van Gogh paintings as they exist today and their surrounding landscapes today.

Gordy Fine Art andFraming Co., 224 E. Main St., will present the Muncie Mayors Arts Award Winners: 13 Visual Artists, promoting the 2021 Mayors Arts Awards program with a visual art exhibition produced by the award winners of the years previous ones. Since 2015, awards have been given to 24 individuals and organizations, including 13 visual artists whose work will be presented at Gordy’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday: Jonathan Becker, Braydee Euliss, Jim Faulkner, Ned Griner, Heidi Hale, Bob Hartley, Maura Jasper, Ann Johnson, Kim Miller, John Peterson, Michael Prater, Rachel Replogle, and Lynette Waters-Whitesell.

Madjax Muncie, 515 E. Main St., will feature works by its creators and artists, with Ball State University School of Architecture, Kevin Klinger and students, The Aerial Annex, Beyond I Can, Drinking Bear Forge / Jacob Buck Price, Box Car Advertisement / Anna Grace Longfellow, Donna Craycraft Hicks, Tom Stader, Angel Gillette, Jill West, Aimee Maychack, Debra Gindhart Dragoo / Second Floor Galleries, Cay Cox, Emma Grace Dragoo / Mitchell.

Ball State’s fourth-year architecture students will have their first-ever Fall Fest Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Event. They have also partnered with the Guardian Brewery, which will provide pretzels and cheese for this event.

PlySpace, the Muncie Arts and Culture Council’s artist-in-residence program, will host studios open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Madjax. Stop by and meet PlySpace fall residents Adam Stacey, Makenzie Goodman, Lyzette Wanzer and Camila Ortiz, who will all be on hand to talk about their upcoming projects in Muncie.

Massage Therapy Associates of Muncie, 419 S. Walnut St., will host an exhibition of works from the Muncie Artists Guild. The exhibition will include works by Jean McCauley, Tom Heatherly, Lylanne Musselman, Jill Palumbo, Chic Elbert Velazco and Carla Corbin, as well as other members of the Muncie Artists Guild.

Muncie Artists Guilds Artist of the Month for October, bead artist Maria Walker, will be exhibiting work Thursday and through October at Rosebud Coffee House, Old National Bank, Northwest Bank, Vera Maes and at the Parlor.

Muncie Map Co., 111 E. Adams St., will have artists Jannell Summers and Mary Arnett-Delaney set up outside with prints, zines and other cool stuff for sale at their “Full of Zest” show. . Summers will do blind portraits for free and Arnett-Delaney will show you how to make your own little zine. Refreshments provided. The artists will move inside in case of bad weather. Muncie Map Co. will also be open and will also sell its unique mappy and Muncie items.

The North Church Venue, 400 E. North St., will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering a cash bar near Elm Street, live music, a food truck and local artists.

Pink Leaf’s Commercial Kitchen, 108 S. Walnut St., will showcase crochet creations from NoellieBellie Boutique and share registrations for Pink Leaf’s community classes. Runaround Soup and Danielle’s Bistro will sell soup and desserts.

Valhalla (21 and over), 215 S. Walnut St., will have their weekly open mic night “Blues Jam” with registration starting at 7:00 p.m. and music from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

YART, Muncie’s own garage sale for art, will feature artwork by all kinds of local artists for sale for $ 40 for under 5 to 8 p.m. at Canan Commons. The downtown park will also be the site of live music and performances by the Jacob Smith Ensemble, Ball State University Studio Jazz, Muncie Ballet Studio and AHB Jazz Combo.

Parking will be available in the parking garage located adjacent to the Horizon Convention Center and the Courtyard by Marriott. Enter west of the hotel on Liberty Street or south of the roundabout on Victor Street.