Sun Machine Entertainment Launches New Free-to-Play Mobile Adventure Game, Teams Up With Legendary Entertainment For First Major Game Integration

The release marks the massively exciting casual action mobile game portrayal of the box office Smash Godzilla vs. Kong, the latest chapter in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.

VANCOUVER, BC and BURBANK, California, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Independent digital game developer and publisher Sun Machine Entertainment, in partnership with global content leader Legendary Entertainment, today announced the official launch of the action-packed mobile video game Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong , marking the first major game integration for the new mobile game series. Go big! is now available for free download in the Apple App Store and Google Play app store in North America and some international markets.

Sun Machine Entertainment Inc.

With never-before-seen animated versions of the two iconic Titans, Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong builds on the unprecedented success of the hit Warner Bros. movie. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong, released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform in March 2021 and amassing near $ 500 million worldwide at the box office so far.

High quality and fun casual mobile play begins with players selecting “Team Godzilla” or “Team Kong” as their character of choice before entering the “Titan Battlegrounds”. Players must smash items, rush into chaos, and grow taller to progress through each level, while completing daily goals to earn new characters and skins, collect bonuses to increase their score, and challenge bosses Kong and Godzilla to obtain BIG points and crush your opponents in the leaderboards. To find out more or download the game, visit playgobig.com .

Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong is the first major installation of Go big !, designed and developed by Vancouverbased on video game studio Sun Machine Entertainment. Created to be “the funniest two minutes of your day”, the relaxed action gameplay “crush, run and grow” of Go big! lends itself to other game genres that the Sun Machine team will then develop. With its largely engaging gameplay, captivating characters and dynamic world, Go big! was designed for seamless collaboration with compelling IPs such as Godzilla vs. Kong.

The story continues

“This is one of the deepest collaborations we’ve done in a casual mobile game for the film. Godzilla vs. Kong, and we couldn’t be happier with the portrayal of Sun Machine, ”commented Legendary Entertainment’s Sam rappaport, director of interactive media. “We have had many meetings with the Sun Machine development team along the way and, having played the game firsthand several times, we are very happy with the end product. Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong is non-stop action and sheer fun, bringing a playful element to the iconic Kong and Godzilla Titans never seen before. We think fans of the Monsterverse franchise and even those who haven’t seen the movies yet will love this game. “

“The opportunity to partner with the team at Legendary Entertainment and collaborate on the iconic Godzilla vs. Kong IP has been an absolute honor,” commented Will Mozel, CEO of Sun Machine. “The Go big! the universe was created to support intellectual property partnerships, and the Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration definitely exceeded our expectations. The smooth launch of Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong is just the start, as we have more exciting features and content to offer players over the next few months. We look forward to the millions of fans of Godzilla vs. Kong around the world to play our game. “

For more information on Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong, please visit the following links:

Game website: playgobig.com

Press kit: https://bit.ly/3oyjxuw

Media contact:

Caitlin cheadle, director of corporate communications:

+ 1-424-253-0366

[email protected]

About Sun Machine Entertainment



Sun Machine Entertainment is a leading developer of original video games, founded in Vancouver, Canada by a team of industry leaders responsible for numerous top-selling and award-winning titles. The first release of Sun Machine, Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong, is a casual action mobile game that builds on the hit movie Godzilla vs. Kong, the latest chapter in Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse franchise. To learn more, visit www.sunmachinegames.com .

On Godzilla vs. Kong

This year, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures delivered the long-awaited confrontation between two icons of the epic adventure Godzilla vs. Kong, with Alexander Skarsgrd, Millie Bobby Brown, Rébecca Room, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzlez, Julien dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demin Bichir. Adam wingard made the film from a script by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, story by Terry rossio and Michael dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. Legends collide Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythical adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, an orphan girl with whom he forged a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the world. The epic clash between the two titans, brought about by invisible forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lurks deep in the heart of the Earth. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present a Legendary Pictures production, a Adam wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with Cinema (Legendary Pictures), Television and Digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and Comic Book (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to the possession, production and distribution of content at a global audience. Legendary has built a renowned media property library and established itself as a trusted brand that consistently delivers high quality commercial entertainment, including some of the world’s most popular intellectual properties. In total, the productions associated with Legendary Pictures have grossed over $ 18 billion worldwide at the box office. To find out more visit: www.legendary.com

Go big! feat. Godzilla vs. Kong: a new casual action mobile game from Sun Machine Entertainmen

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-machine-entertainment-launches-new-free-to-play-mobile-adventure-game-go-big-and-teams-with-legendary-entertainment- for-first-big-game-integration-301394084.html

SOURCE Sun Machine Entertainment Inc.