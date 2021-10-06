



Image source: YOUTUBE Happy Navratri 2021: Garba party for Chogada Tara at Kesariyo Rang, Toe Tapping Bollywood songs With only one day for the auspicious festival of Goddess Durga, the Navratri nation has immersed itself in the festive mood. Celebrated across the country in different ways, Navratri is celebrated for nine days to mark the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Each state celebrates the holiday by following a different set of rituals and traditions, but what keeps everyone united is their spirit to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones. As our country prepares for the nine day festival, we bring you some of the iconic Bollywood tracks that will make your Garba parties the most fun of all. ‘Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje’ Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic song from his romantic film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles is the Evergreen Party Song. Sung by Vinod Rathod and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the track instantly puts you in an energetic mood. It’s been over two decades and people still love every beat in this song and try to dance like Salman and Aishwarya did in the song in question. ‘Kesariyo Rang’ Navaratri festivities are incomplete without the songs of popular folk singer Falguni Pathak. She has entertained us with several Garba songs over the years. “Kesariyo Rang” is one of his songs that people definitely play to set the Garba vibe. ‘Khel Khel Re Bhawani Maa’, ‘Radha Ne Shyam’, ‘Indhana Winva’ and ‘Vithala’ are also other popular Gujarati Garba songs by Falguni Pathak, known as Queen Garba. ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ Shah Rukh Khan has made several traditional dance forms even more special in his Bollywood films. With the song ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from his film ‘Raees’, he marked his first Garba performance on screen. His chemistry with actor Mahira Khan in the colorful song will definitely make you pick up your dandiya sticks and shake a leg with your partner. ‘Chogada Tara’ Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma’s debut film “Loveyatri” didn’t do well at the box office, but his song “Chogada Tara” was definitely a hit. Sung by Darshan Raval and Ases Kaur, the track is filled with Gujarati words and rhythms that will make everyone feel like they are on the dance floor. Also Read: Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, SMS, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers for Facebook and WhatsApp ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ Powerful couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from their movie ‘Ram-Leela’ is a perfect song to listen to during Navratri. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, the catchy track begins with a tear-eyed Deepika lighting up diyas and performing Garba in revenge. Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2021: Date, Meaning, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, puja vidhi -with ANI inputs

