



MERRICK, NY Audiences flock to see “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark”.

As the film introduces us to Tony Soprano and focuses on his teenage beginnings in organized crime, a recent Kennedy High School graduate is part of the cast. Chase Vacnin, who grew up in Merrick, appears in the film which hit theaters last week.

“I saw the movie about 10 times,” Vacnin told Patch. “It’s a very surreal moment to see myself on screen. I appreciate it.” Vacnin, 19, landed the role of young Jackie Aprile, a staple in Season 1 of the classic HBO series.

He started watching “The Sopranos”, especially the first few episodes with the older version of his character. “Definitely in preparation for the role, that’s when I really started to dive into the show,” Vacnin said.

He auditioned for a minor role in “Many Saints” which was originally listed as “Teenage Boy”. Vacnin filmed his role with a “throw away” line. “A few months go by, I get a phone call,” he recalls.

David Chase, creator and producer of the film’s “Sopranos”, was on the other side, confirming he was the “Teenage Boy”. “We get along well. I tell him, ‘We have a Chase to Chase connection,'” Vacnin joked. A few days later, another call came in asking him to re-audition for another scene – now as April. “It was huge for me,” he said. “It was a lucky place, a lucky time and I was able to capture it.” Vacnin was able to share the screen with Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, who took on the teenage version of the role immortalized by his father. “He and I are pretty close,” Vacnin said. “When I got the part, he offered to take me to lunch. It starts as a friendship.” The 2020 Kennedy graduate was a star of three sports in school, but did not perform in the theater. His friends also benefit from the celebrity status that is being built. “It’s a great experience,” he said. In a stunt for Vacnin, another film opened last week, giving him a bigger role. “This Is The Night” stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. While Vacnin is more frequently in Los Angeles to launch his acting career, his ties to Long Island are now in Atlantic Beach when he visits his father. But, education always comes first as he attends the University of Buffalo online, majoring in communication and a minor in theater. “The irony of it all is that I go to a school and never even set foot there. I never saw the campus,” said Vacnin, a sophomore. With high hopes for Hollywood, Vacnin is also a regular series on the Nickelodeon show “Drama Club”. “I’m getting more and more attention,” Vacnin said. “The auditions are great. I get them regularly on a weekly basis.” One role he probably wouldn’t have to audition for is a potential sequel to the prequel, which Chase and others in the Sopranos stratosphere have hinted at. “If somehow they could broaden the scope of Jackie Aprile and Tony’s relationship, I would be very grateful to them,” he said.

