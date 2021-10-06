City Council passes ordinance for interior spaces – The Hollywood Reporter





Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance that will require residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter indoor spaces, including movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, malls, coffee shops , hair salons and many other places. Proof of full vaccination is expected to take effect on November 4. Theaters should not oppose the initiative, just as they did not when New York City imposed a similar mandate at the end of the summer, as an alarming increase in COVID-cases. 19 due to the delta variant disrupted the box office resumption. “For the exhibition industry to fully recover, we need more people to be vaccinated. It is pure science. The shot rates were pretty good for a while in the United States and then they plummeted. We need them to continue, ”said John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners. Hollywood journalist in a recent interview. NATO, after consultation with its members, has decided not to take any position on the City of York Ordinance and will not oppose it. He also hasn’t tried to block the proposed LA rule, which the board has been considering for weeks. Wednesday’s vote was 11-2. The dissidents were John Lee and Joe Buscaino, whose latter had previously tried to introduce amendments that would penalize people for harassing or interfering with any employee trying to uphold the mandate. Another board member, Mark Ridley-Thomas, reportedly said members needed more time to assess the amendment before a decision was made. The new ordinance should be signed quickly by the mayor Eric Garcetti who said last week in favor of the strict measure: “I do not want to bury another employee of the city, policeman, firefighter”. The new order extends an earlier warrant issued on September 17 that required customers and employees of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. He also covered staff and attendees at outdoor “mega-events” of over 10,000 people. “This amended order from the health official aligns with the continued need to reduce the risk of transmission and increase immunization coverage,” LA County Public Health Department Director Dr Barbara Ferrer said during a meeting of the supervisory board concerning the new mandate. “This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to better break the cycle of flare-ups.” Today’s order comes amid a larger push for vaccine requirements. As recently as last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for public and private schoolchildren. In August, the LA city council approved an ordinance requiring all city employees to be fully immunized. Pamela McClintock contributed to this report.

