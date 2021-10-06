Best bets: Week of October 6 to 12 | Life

Haunted alley

At 5:30 p.m. on October 9, the Kankakee County Community Arts Board invites locals to Point Grove Campground near the Aroma Park Boat Club (just off Boat Club Road in Aroma Park) for a spellbinding good time at the second annual Haunted Lane. .

This family-friendly event celebrates the Fall / Halloween season with a variety of themed activities, vendors, and food. Along Haunted Lane, participants will encounter ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride through a children’s graveyard. Intrinsic Arts Fire will be performing, and there will be a zombie forest, haunted circus tents, and other fun activities and scenes along the way.

Doors open one hour before ticket entry time. Guests are welcome to dress up for this outdoor event. Haunted Lane will take place rain or shine.

Tickets cost $ 10 per car in advance and can be purchased online. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $ 15 per car, if last year’s event was sold out.

Tickets include parking, Haunted Lane entertainment, and entry to haunted circus tents.

Limited parking for disabled people is available. This is a walking event; Haunted Lane is less than 1 mile on an uneven gravel lane.

For questions and more information, contact [email protected] To purchase tickets and view additional details, including COVID precautions, visit the Haunted Lane page at bit.ly/hauntedlanecac.

tall man

The Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services are bringing the Man Up series back for a fourth series of sessions. The series is designed for young men in sixth grade through high school who may need guidance and instruction from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.

They are looking for young men who will commit to learning more about the manhood of the men in the community.

The dates of the series will be October 12, 19 and 26. The first two dates will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the last session will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The series will be held at the Orange Center of Kankakee High Schools and will include interactive activities, food, freebies and motivational speakers. Register on bit.ly/manup4register.

Quiltmaker Show

The Kankakee Quiltmakers are preparing Autumn Splendor 2021. The show will take place from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday October 8 and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday October 9 at Kankakee First Church of Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance, Kankakee.

Quilt raffle tickets will be sold at the door and the draw will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The winner does not need to be present.

Quilts will be on display as well as a shopping center, quilt shop and raffle prizes on site. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $ 8 per person.

For more information, visit kankakeequiltmakers.com.

One book, one community

The Kankakee Area Library Association is resurrecting its One Book, One Community event, which kicks off this week. The featured book is Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton.

On October 11 at 6 p.m., the Bourbonnais Public Library will organize the screening of the film Jurassic Park. At 5:45 p.m. on October 12, the library will host T-Rexplorers, an event to inspire young paleontologists with a fun and interactive dinosaur event.

At 6:30 p.m. on October 12, the Township of Limestone Public Library will host an adult reading club on the patio with the book Dragon Teeth by Michael Crichton.

At 10:45 am today and on October 13, the Manteno Public Library will be holding Dinosaur Story Time at Legacy Park. There will be dinosaur stories, songs and activities for families. On October 7, 13, 21 and 28, the library opens its doors to help us find the dinosaur. This event invites children to search the entire library for plastic dinosaurs. If a dinosaur is found, bring it to the loan desk for a fee.

At 6:30 p.m. on October 12, the Peotone Public Library will host Jurassic Park: Myths vs. Truths who will present presentations by Allison Bormet (MS, Indiana University) and David Grossnickle (PHD, University of Washington). They will discuss the possibility of a Jurassic Park based on real situations.

Law color

Kankakee Public Library is hosting a virtual author event at 7 p.m. on October 13 via Zoom. Author and researcher Richard Rothstein will present the policies that led to racial segregation in American communities, and what can be done to reverse these practices and work for racial equity.

Look at home with this link bit.ly/39wshZ9 or visit the libraries auditorium for viewing. This Zoom program is co-sponsored by several Illinois libraries and registration is required. If you’re interested, visit the Kankakee Public Library 3rd Floor Office for registration information, or call 815-939-4564.