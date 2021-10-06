NM singer and actor share their experiences working on Clint Eastwood’s film





LAS CRUCES Cry Macho, the recently released film by Clint Eastwood, featured not only New Mexico landscapes, but talent from the Land of Enchantment as well. The last of many movies Eastwood shot in New Mexico, Cry Macho hits theaters September 17th and for streaming on HBO Max through October 17. It follows the story of a former rodeo star who teaches a boy what it really means to be a good man as he travels through rural Mexico. Eastwood is acting and directing the film, which was shot primarily in the Belen area. it opens with the song Find a New Home, performed by a native of Portales. Among the supporting actors in the film is a man from Las Cruces. “Find a new home” The song Find a New Home, written by Mark Mancina, is performed by Will Banister in the film. Banister, originally from eastern New Mexico, is a country singer who has performed professionally for about 12 years. He said the producers contacted him because they wanted a Merle Haggard sound. It’s a comparison that Banister said is a big compliment. About a month ago, Banister said he and his band flew to California to perform for Eastwood at his private golf course. Weeks later, Banister and his wife, Tessa, were brought back to California for a private screening of Cry Macho. Following:Get ready to dance on the first Latin Music Day in Las Cruces We hung out with Clint Eastwood a few times and had our photos taken with him, Banister said. Personally, it was an honor to experience something like this. I grew up watching his films. Banister said he is currently working on songwriting for a future album. He is also on tour with dates slated until February 2022 in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. Performance information is available online at willbanister.com. “It was an honor” Las Cruces-based actor Rocko Reyes said he was also honored to be working on a film with Oscar winner Eastwood. Reyes has appeared in several films, including Bruce Dern’s recently released Death in Texas, which is set in El Paso and was filmed largely in Las Cruces. He played one of the villains facing protagonist Ronnie Gene Blevins. In Cry Macho, Reyes plays Capitan Garcia a different and smaller role than he originally planned to play. He said that before filming began he tested positive for COVID-19. He lost the most important role, but about a month later he said the production contacted him again to ask if he felt ready to return to the film in a different role. He said he was nervous working with Eastwood at first, but warmed up at work when he found out the director was humble. That was the best part of this project for me, Clint Eastwood asking me, Reyes said. It is one of the best things of my career to work with him. It was an honor; It was a pleasure. Following:Las Cruces International Film Festival returns in person in March 2022 Reyes has planned other acting concerts. One of his next projects is in post-production. Western film Dead for A Dollar, set in Santa Fe, stars Hamish Linklater, Christoph Waltz, Rachel Brosnahan and Willem Dafoe. He is also involved in the television series The Cleaning Lady, with Rana Haddad, Jay Mohr and Shiva Negar. Leah Romero is the trendy reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442,[email protected]Where@rromero_leahon Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.currentargus.com/story/entertainment/2021/10/06/new-mexico-cry-macho-clint-eastwood-singer-actor-share-experience/5891870001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos