Why Hollywood workers are about to strike

Sharron Enriquez, a seasoned screenwriter who for the past four decades has worked on productions such as The Queens Gambit, Mank and three Pirates of the Caribbean films, has been at the forefront of what she sees as the constant erosion working conditions that accelerated during the pandemic.

Long hours without a break, shorter turnaround times, and lack of sleep prompted Enriquez to stop it.

After finishing a production in Boston in August where the 66-year-old worked 12 hours a day on a 10-week shoot and rarely stopped for lunch, Enriquez realized she was done.

I have reached a breaking point, said Enriquez. I was starting to lose my temper and have less patience.

Enriquez’s sentiments are widely shared among the 60,000 film and television industry members of the International Alliance of Theater Workers, which includes costume designers, makeup artists, camera operators, and stage builders. sets and writers’ assistants.

For the first time in 128 years of history, the generally consenting union has voted overwhelmingly to support a nationwide strike if no deal is reached with the studios. The last time the teams staged a major strike was in 1945 during the walkout known as Hollywoods Bloody Friday.

The union seeks to improve wages, especially for streaming productions; more rest periods to reduce long hours of filming; and higher contributions to union health and pension plans.

I don’t think anyone wants a strike, but everyone wants a fair contract, said Michael Miller, vice president and director of film and television production for IATSE, who is on its bargaining team. Studios have never put us in this position before. This is surprising to us because many of our fundamental problems that they refuse to solve shouldn’t cost them a dime.

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents the major studios, declined to comment. But the group has previously challenged the unions’ demands, saying it had proposed to increase tariffs for lower-paid workers and for certain types of streaming productions and to cover an expected health and pension deficit. .

A walkout would halt production nationwide, disrupting one of Southern California’s flagship industries and hampering attempts by major studios to catch up with productions delayed by the pandemic and meet urgent demand to fuel news streaming platforms.

Mike Miller, vice president of the International Alliance of Theater Workers, addresses members at a rally on September 26. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The conflict has exposed a growing rift between stars or star filmmakers and the technicians who work behind the scenes on film sets. While the meteoric success of new streaming platforms during the pandemic has pushed up stocks in many media conglomerates, fueling multi-million dollar CEO salaries, the benefits have not passed on to the crew, officials say. trade unions.

If you want people to stay and have families and a middle class in the industry, you have to make it viable for people, said Kevin Klowden, executive director of the Milken Institutes Center for Regional Economics and California Center. And there has been tremendous pressure on the middle class in Hollywood.

One of the biggest problems among film set workers has been grueling hours and lack of breaks between shoots, a long-standing problem that has been exacerbated by a race to make up for lost time caused by pandemic shutdowns. . A set lighting technician from New York recently launched an Instagram page highlighting the safety risks caused by long hours on set.

Geneva Nash-Morgan is a makeup artist who is part of film and television crews campaigning for better working conditions. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Geneva Nash-Morgan is a longtime Hollywood makeup artist who has worked for stars such as Stevie Wonder and Spike Lee, and on big budget films including Twentieth Century Foxs Planet of the Apes and Walt Disneys Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse. of the Black Pearl.

The 63-year-old recently finished working on an HBO Max comedy, where she said 12- to 2-hour days were the norm.

While Nash-Morgan has said she enjoys working on the show, she found the hours brutal. A typical day, she said, would start at 4 a.m. to get the actors ready for their 7 a.m. shoot, and continue until 7 or 8 p.m.

Actors get a minimum of 12 hours of rest between shooting days, known as turnaround time, and at least 54 hours of rest on weekends. But that’s not the case for Nash-Morgan and other crew members, who don’t have union-mandated weekend rest.

Nash-Morgan said she would arrive at her trailer regularly on Friday at 11 a.m. and return home until 5 a.m. on Saturday morning in what crews call Fraturdays.

Overtime leads to overtime and many crew members are thankful for working after thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic. But many say the long hours come at a cost to personal health and safety.

Nash-Morgan said she was sometimes so exhausted that she bumped into objects and had bruises on her body.

You have to have a mindset to be able to have the stamina to get to the end of the week, Nash-Morgan said.

Additionally, many workers complain that they struggle to make ends meet, especially when living in Los Angeles, and that attempts to negotiate their rates are pushed back, even if they watch productions spend lavishly. on sets and, more recently, on COVID-19 security protocols.

Marisa Shipley, Artistic Department Coordinator and Vice President of IATSE Local 871, at home. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The arts department coordinator, Marisa Shipley, is vice-president of Local 871, which represents some of the lowest paid trades. She joined the union five years ago after working with her father, who built sets for commercials.

The 33-year-old said she had to fight for an increase in the minimum hourly rate for her locals of $ 16.82 every time she takes on new jobs, including Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. The minimum wage in California is $ 14 an hour.

It’s really, really exhausting and demoralizing having to negotiate and prove your worth on every project, Shipley said. A (unit production manager) once told me, well, i work for the ladder, and i said, well, i would work for your ladder too.

Colby Bachiller, a 29-year-old screenplay coordinator, shares a similar story.

Bachiller said that when asked to return for a second season in a network series this year, she took the opportunity to negotiate.

But when the Philippine native, who had moved to Los Angeles from Georgia in 2019, asked for a 30-cent-per-hour raise to the minimum rate of $ 19.70 the studio was paying, she was pushed back.

The studio representative. kept saying, no I’m sorry we can’t go over it, and if you think you’ll need to take on another job please let me know by Monday, Bachiller said. I had already reduced to eating one meal a day. What can I do other than get rid of my dog ​​and cat or come home to Georgia? I was humiliated.

Another sticking point relates to union health and pension benefits.

Colby Bachiller, screenwriter and member of IATSE, with his dog Cody. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

During previous rounds of negotiations, AMPTP increased the number hours of work necessary for the crew to be entitled to benefits. Now the studios are looking to increase the hours again to qualify for the pension plan, in return for covering a projected $ 400 million deficit in union health and pension plans.

The concern is that the change will make it harder for more crew workers to qualify for benefits at a time when many are still struggling to recover from losses caused by pandemic-induced closures.

Union health and pension plans have been strained as streaming takes over the television industry. Unlike actors who receive residual checks, crews depend on residual fees generated by reruns to fund IATSE’s health and pension plans. But streaming platforms pay lower residual rates than traditional TV.

Charles Randolph, 52, a Los Angeles-based set dresser and member of Local 44 who has worked on some of the biggest TV shows, including AMCs Mad Men, worries about working enough hours to keep his advantages.

They’ve been pushing those numbers higher and higher in the last two contract negotiations, Randolph said. Someone who has been in 20 years (…) is going to have to work crazy hours to get health care even if he has put 20 years of money in the system. And the co-payers are increasing, it’s just a little crazy.

At 19, Randolph got his first hiatus as a production assistant on the show In Living Color. And in his mid-30s, he joined IATSE Local 44, which saw him land multiple jobs and earn over six figures a year and access benefits.

In a business where jobs can be sporadic, Randolph must work more than 400 hours every six months to maintain his health and retirement coverage and make ends meet. Otherwise, well have a hard time surviving in Los Angeles, he said.

He works 13 or 14 hours a day on the Hulu miniseries The Drop Out, which leaves little time with his wife and son.

I I don’t see them very often during the week and then on weekends I sleep, so I see them or talk to them on Sunday, he said. Then when I’m on a job we travel somewhere.

Randolph recalled how the business has changed since he started his career. If you had the chance to be a part of it [world], you were brought up in this world and you were taken care of. There aren’t that many today.

Certainly, a walkout would cause widespread hardship for workers, many of whom lost their jobs in the early stages of the pandemic. But Enriquez and many union members see the strike vote as an important line in the sand.

I love movies and I love telling stories and that’s always important to me, said Enriquez, who is originally from Texas and became a script supervisor in 1982. We were just trying to get protections so we have decent rests and rotations and we have a weekend where we can live like normal human beings.