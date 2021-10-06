What happened to Jussie Smollett now? Trial date set for ex-Empire actor over Streeterville attack allegations in 2019





CHICAGO (WLS) – The date for the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has now been set, two years after the actor allegedly staged a homophobic and racist attack on himself in Chicago. A judge has scheduled the trial to begin on November 29. Last month, a judge ruled that Smollett’s new legal team would have a two more weeks to begin preparing arguments and reviewing evidence before a potential trial. The court proceeding added another chapter to the ever-evolving legal case that has been going on for more than two years after the Cook County State Attorney’s Office indicted the former TV star, claiming that he had filed false police reports when he claimed to have been attacked in what he called a hate crime. RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Allowed to Stay on Case, Not Allowed to Interview 2 Key Witnesses: Judge Police said a full investigation found Smollett paid the brothers who allegedly attacked him and falsified the entire incident. State Attorney’s Office Kim Foxx indicted Smollet, then dismissed the charges in March 2019 after saying Smollett had completed community service and lost his $ 10,000 bond. A special prosecutor was called in to review Foxx’s handling of the case and accused Smollet of disorderly conduct by filing a false police report. RELATED: Jussie Smollett Update: Special Prosecutor Finds ‘Abuse of Discretion’ in Kim Foxx’s Handling of ‘Empire’ Actor Case Progress in the case has been hampered by accusations that one of Smollett’s lawyers, Nenye Uche, spoke to the two men the actor hired to help him carry out the attack. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb argued that this was a conflict of interest. Cook County Judge James Linn has ordered Uche to stay on the case, but banned him from questioning the two brothers, Abinbola and Olabinjo Osudairo, should the case go to trial. Uche told the judge he needed more time to prepare his arguments on several pre-trial motions, including the defense hope to present evidence of the older brother’s previous conviction. The judge later said Smollett’s lawyers couldn’t call Foxx to testify and couldn’t reference various lawsuits related to his case. A full legal team representing Smollett has said that, without question, Smollett is innocent and blasted the entire process that took place. “Is it fair that an unelected official guesses our elected state attorney and accuses Mr. Smollett of a case that has already been closed?” It is a breach of contract in our legal system. In our case law in Illinois, we have cases that say you can’t break contracts, ”Uche said. “We have had over 20 detectives assigned by the Chicago Police Department investigating this low level Class 4 crime. As Mr. Uche pointed out, a case that had already been closed on the merits. So let’s talk about the huge waste of resources here. Let’s talk about the good citizens of Cook County and their taxes, ”added Tamara Walker. Jussie Smollett accuses Smollett, who was playing on the “Empire” television show at the time of the incident, was charged with disorderly conduct offenses for allegedly filing false police reports about what happened. He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

