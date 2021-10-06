NFL TV audience up 17% from last season





NFL and Network executives expected the odds to increase this season. But the rate in the first four weeks still took many by surprise. The games attract an average of 17.3 million television and digital viewers, a huge increase of 17% from last season and 3% from two years ago. Whether the league can maintain this level of growth remains to be seen. Last season was played out during the pandemic, mostly in empty stadiums. In addition, the listening habits of many people changed during a presidential election year. The league has had the 21 top-rated shows since the start of the season. The best two games featured Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s return to New England last Sunday was the biggest draw, averaging 26.7 million viewers, with the season opener against Dallas coming in second at 24.8 million.

1 Linked The Bucs-Patriots game was NBC’s second most-watched game since it began airing the “Sunday Night Football” package in 2006. “I think the league is in full swing right now,” said NBC Sports Group president Pete Bevacqua. “As much as last year was a great success to start the season on time, you see what the packed stadiums have added, as well as the power and passion that the fans bring. “Not only did we have some great showdowns on paper, they were amazing on the pitch.” Four of the league’s five broadcasters are over 20% growth. The three NFL Network games on Thursday night averaged 8.1 million, a 29% increase from last season and the highest average since 2018. Last Thursday’s Jacksonville-Cincinnati game was averaging 8.5 million, the best performance for a non-Fox or CBS game since the Cleveland Browns-New York Jets contest in 2018. NBC’s package is at 23.1 million, an increase of 24% and its best average at this point of the season since 2015. CBS (17.87 million) and ESPN’s Monday Night Football (14.2 million) are both up 22%. Fox has the highest Sunday afternoon average at 18 million, but that’s a 2% increase from last season. Fox did not have an exclusive doubles schedule in week 1, which could be one of the reasons why a rating increase was not so large. Close matches are also a factor in the increases. At this point, a league record 15 of 64 games has been decided by a winning score in the last minute of settlement or overtime. Plus, all but 23 games were within one point in the fourth quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32349578/nfl-tv-viewership-17-last-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos