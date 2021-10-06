Albany Goodwill store to reopen after pandemic closes on October 31





ALBANIA Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay will reopen its Albany store at 505 San Pablo Ave. open to the public at 10 a.m. on October 31. An inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 am The association had to temporarily close the store due to pandemic restrictions. Goodwills retail stores are the primary source of funding for its employment services, which include career counseling, job training and paid employment. Income generated in the organization’s retail stores supports programs designed to help people facing barriers to employment in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties. Goodwill was founded on the principle of a helping hand, not a handout, ”a guiding principle that guides its efforts to help community members find lasting and meaningful employment. Goodwill is also a leader in the reuse, reuse and recycling movement and helped divert more than 10 million pounds of material from the region’s landfills last year. We were delighted to reopen our doors here in Albany and look forward to returning to service in this part of our community, said Rodney Carroll, Goodwills Regional Manager for Alameda County. Community support is the engine of our ability to have a positive impact on our neighborhoods, both economically and environmentally. The Albany store will be open and accept donations daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Known as a treasure for bargain hunters and those looking for the unique,

unique pieces for their wardrobe, this community-favorite Goodwill location promises to provide customers with the variety and quality of merchandise they have been missing since its closure. For more information visit eastbaygoodwill.org in line. Goodwill Industries of Greater East Bay THE HILL First Chalk Art Festival scheduled for October 23 next to City Hall Join your neighbors for a day of art, music and entertainment at El Cerritos’ premier chalk art festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 23 on Manila Avenue between San Pablo Avenue and Kearney Street (next to City Hall), brought to you by the El Cerrito Arts and Culture Commission as part of October Arts Month. Chalk and plenty of room to create will be provided, just bring your ideas and drawing skills! Draw in the streets alongside professional chalk artists, sing and dance your chalk dust to the music of The Tallest Kid in the Room. town of El Cerrito NAACP Chapter Sponsors Free COVID-19 Shooting Clinic The El Cerrito NAACP is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 5324 Cypress Ave. in El Cerrito. Flu shots will be available and refreshments will be served. El Cerrito NAACP To submit an article to our “In Brief” section, please send it by email, at least three days before publication, at [email protected] Each item should be 90 to 180 words, include the name of the group or individual to which it is to be credited and should also include a brief title.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2021/10/06/in-brief-albany-goodwill-store-to-reopen-from-pandemic-closure-oct-31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos