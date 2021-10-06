Sanjay Mishra Story – Underrated Actor Who Left Bollywood To Work In A Dhaba For Rs 150





Whether it was his role as Chandragupta Sir, a teacher, in Hip Hip Hurray or his portrayal of Shukla in Office Office, Sanjay Mishra has made us laugh and sometimes cry with him in several films he has directed during his career as over 25 years. Yet he never had his due. With countless appearances, there was a time when Sanjay Mishra left Bollywood and chose to work in a Dhaba for a salary of Rs 150.

Facebook This happened during the filming of Office office movie when he got sick. His stomach was pissed off. “They took 15 liters of pus out of my stomach,” he said. Rediff. Fifteen days after his recovery, his father passed away. It left him broken. So much so that he could not return to Mumbai.

Twitter “I wanted to be alone, so I went to Rishikesh and started working in a dhaba, making omelets. The Sardar who possessed the dhaba did not recognize me. you in Golmaal)? Then they would like a photo with me. Finally, the Sardar asked me who I was. Someone told him I was an actor.

Twitter It was Rohit Shetty who urged Mishra to start playing with All the Best again. While Sanjay Mishra made us all laugh in the movie, behind the scenes of his vanity van, he often cried while missing his father. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan posts emotional note for Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab, congratulates him on finally landing a lead role) Remember his iconic dialogue, Dhondhu just relaxed? After his mother forced him to marry, Mishra, who couldn’t get over her failed marriage, agreed. He is married to Kiran Mishra and has two daughters – Pal Mishra and Lamha Mishra. (Also Read: Veteran Actor Lilliput Says Sanjay Mishra Should Win National Award For Kaamyaab And We Agree)

Rediff.com Do you know he graduated from NSD? Irrfan Khan was in his senior year when he made a profound impact on Mishra with his acting. He was then offered a show by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was his NSD teammate. Between 1991 and 1999, Mishra did everything possible – directing, camera, lighting, photography, but he only survived on Vad Pav.

Twitter His journey has not been easy, but we are proud of the journey he has made. Sanjay Mishra deserves more love than he already receives. You do not agree ? (Also read: ‘Kaamyaab’ Actor Sanjay Mishra Thinks We Should Have a 21 Day Lockdown Every Year to Detoxify Us)

