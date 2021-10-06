Actor Hill Harper Joins Reach For Hope Benefit to Raise Money for Suicide Prevention Training





The Oct. 21 event at Cass Tech High School, co-chaired by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, will raise funds for free suicide prevention training in Detroit. SUicide is an epidemic of epic proportions that robs the people we love and devastates families across Detroit every day. In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, A Single Soul, a suicide prevention and training program hosted at the Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit; Black Family Development, a Detroit-based non-profit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of black families; and L! FELeaders Inc., a leadership and career development program for youth, came together to announce the Reach for Hope 2021 benefit. The Oct. 21 event at Cass Tech High School, co-chaired by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, will raise funds for free suicide prevention training in Detroit. Benefit will include a performance of the critically acclaimed piece Just before leaving, written by the native of Southfield and Daddy’s Girls and Gilmore Girls writer Stan Zimmerman, starring actor Hill Harper and directed by Emilio Rodriguez. The play brings to life the last words of those who committed suicide. This surprisingly light-hearted production invokes a raw and authentic approach to storytelling to help broaden the public perspective of suicide, remove the stigma associated with depression, and strengthen relationships between survivors and those struggling every day. I am so honored that Amy Nederlander and Rabbi Dan Syme chose my play to raise funds and raise awareness for such an important cause, Zimmerman said. This fits perfectly with my personal mission, as I orient myself more towards the marriage of art and advocacy in my work in theater, film and television. It will be a particularly emotional evening for me since I haven’t appeared on a Detroit stage since my high school days at Southfield High School. The evening will feature a message from Detroit native and Cass Tech graduate Lily Tomlin, and will be hosted by Fox2 writer and presenter Lee Thomas. Every $ 10,000 raised will support Black Family Development and A Single Soul in their efforts to provide free suicide prevention training to the community. Each training helps both laymen and professionals identify those at risk and learn how to effectively connect them to crucial support before it’s too late. There are countless lives to be saved, said Rabbi Dan Syme, retired Beth El Temple rabbi and founder of A Single Soul. In my 46 years of work, this event is a powerful step towards hope. L! FeLeaders serves as the trustee for the Reach for Hope 2021 benefit. Founder Amy Nederlander says that collectively we can no longer afford to ignore the issue of suicide and its impact on our young people. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-19 year olds, Nederlander said. The community needs to normalize the conversation about depression and suicidal thoughts so people can get help. Young L! FE Leaders (14-24 years old) are part of this event because they want to be able to to talk about it and get help. Tickets for the Reach for Hope 2021 benefit range from $ 10 to $ 100. Tickets can be purchased on The Reach for Hope Eventbrite page: tinyurl.com/b5kcvnkk. To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Amy Nederlander by email at [email protected]

