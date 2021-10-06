Aren’t you going to ACL Fest? Widespread Panic plays a 3 night ACL LIVE race





Here are our top picks from live music options in the Austin area October 7-13, beyond the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Thursday-Sunday ACL Fest Late Night Shows. Many artists playing at Zilker Park this weekend also have after-hours concerts at local venues. A few are sold out (Durand Jones Thursday and Remi Wolf Friday at Scoot Inn, Phoebe Bridgers Friday at Stubbs, Alison Wonderland Saturday at Emos), but there’s plenty more to choose from, including Rival Sons with the Hu at Emos Thursday, Band of Horses with Jade Bird in Stubbs on Saturday and Hinds with Sun Room in Antones on Saturday. Check out the full list, with start times and ticket prices for each show, at c3concerts.com/acl-fest-nights. PB Thursday Brownout, Nightowls at Central Machine Works.Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila presents an explosive evening of music at the East Austin Brewery. Two of Austin’s best big bands share the bill for an evening of free music. Move and groove to the soulful sounds of the Nightowls and take the night owl away with Brownout’s bombastic psychedelic funk. The Capitol opens. To free. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 4824 E rue ​​Cesar Chavezcmwbrewery.com. SSD TO BELIEVE: Bren Brown at the ACL Festival! Speak with Brett ‘Roy Kent’ Goldstein! Friday Sunday Widespread panic at ACL Live. The famous Georgia jam band was just days away from a three-night party at this renowned downtown venue in August when singer John Bell tested positive for COVID-19. The rescheduled dates fall on exactly three days of the second weekend of ACL Fests, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for those looking for alternatives to the extravagance of Zilker Park. As stated on the venues website: All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of attending the event. Tickets for shows August 13-15 will be honored on the corresponding day this weekend. Additional tickets are still available ($ 69 – $ 126). 8 p.m. 310, boul. Willie Nelson. acl-live.com. PB Friday Saturday Local music at the Continental Club. Looking for after-hours options when the action at Zilker Park is over? The granddaddy of all Austin clubs puts on a few solid parties that provide a good taste of the variety of Austin music. On Friday, catch up with indie-rock band Go Fever celebrating their new album Velvet Fist (10:30 p.m.), followed by soul singer Tameca Jones (11:45 p.m.). On Saturday, his Western Youth alt-country-rockers (with special guest Jaimee Harris, back in town from Nashville) at 10 p.m., followed by psych-folk-rockers Leon III at midnight. $ 22 on Friday, $ 15 on Saturday. 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com. PB Saturday Cult of the blue oyster at Haute Spot. Should we say more than more cowbells? Well yes. This Saturday Night Live sketch may have made BOC a cultural touchstone until the end of time, but Dont Fear the Reaper had really put them in this league already when it came to a fascinating radio smash. in 1976. The lineup has changed a lot over the decades, but singer-guitarists Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom remain from those glory days. And there’s a new album, 2020s The Symbol Remains. Catch them at the north ends, a great outdoor spot. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. $ 37.50 to $ 69. 8 p.m. Hautespotvenue.com. PB Tuesday Emotional oranges at Come and Take It Live. The LA duos’ latest collection, The Juicebox, is a reel of fluid R&B and West Coast funk, with features from Vince Staples, Becky G and Yendry. This is probably your last chance to catch them in such an intimate room. Irish singer and rapper Biig Piig opens. $ 25-120. 8:00 p.m. 2015 E. Riverside Drive. scoremoreshows.com. SSD Following:Who puts Austin at the Austin City Limits Music Festival? This year it is these acts Wednesday Ben Sollee at 3Ten. Originally from Kentucky, cellist Sollee has had a fascinating career, making records under his own name while participating in collaborations with adventurous bluegrass couple Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck, as well as independent artists Jim James and Daniel Martin. Moore. Between 2009 and 2014, he toured extensively with his cello on a bicycle, eventually totaling 5,000 miles across the country. $ 20 to $ 23. 8 p.m. 310, boul. Willie Nelson.3tenaustin.com. PB

