Did you love the squid game? Watch those TV shows and movies then.





Korean TV series Squid Game has been causing a stir since its Netflix debut in September. The curvy thriller about an assortment of desperate debtors risking their lives in a series of supercharged children’s games, hoping to win a big cash prize, wowed audiences with its fantastic sets and costumes, cliffhanger-heavy plots. and his pointed comments on man, nature and the class struggle. There are only nine episodes of Squid Game (so far anyway); So it’s easy to binge on the whole series in just a few days. But then what? Where can viewers turn for more exciting and imaginative scenes of people degrading themselves for money and survival? There are some blockbuster movies with obvious parallels to this show, including Saw, The Hunger Games, and (from Japan) Battle Royale. But the six movies and TV shows below all available to stream are a bit deeper cuts and, in most cases, a few more extreme undertones than Squid Game. They all share some of the thorniest themes that have made the series such a hot topic of conversation.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance Post it on Arrow, Pipes Where Seen (free with ads); rent it or buy it on Alamo on demand Where Seen. In the early 2000s, a new generation of Korean filmmakers became favorites of festivals and art houses around the world with their imaginative and sometimes shocking genre films, acclaimed for their dynamic visual style and bold storytelling. Park Chan-wook was part of that wave, securing his reputation with his violent and provocative revenge trilogy. The first film of the cycle is also the most serious: the story of an unemployed man who kidnaps the daughter of his ex-boss to raise money for her sister’s kidney transplant, to start a cycle of tragedy that becomes more and more in addition sad and bloody with every movement and counter-movement. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance was followed by Oldboy and Lady Vengeance, who are also great. But beware: these films are all as disturbing as they are exciting.

Post it on Netflix. Over its four seasons and 33 episodes, this chilling Brazilian series presented a vision of a future in which some underprivileged young people undergo an annual battery of tests, interviews and games to see if they are worthy of. join the handful of elites who thrive in an offshore paradise. Like many dystopian sagas, 3% are concerned with how their heroes can work together to overthrow a cruel system. But it’s also about how the history of this world reflects our own, as the powers that be require each successive generation to prove that it deserves basic human rights.

Snowdrops Post it on Netflix; rent it or buy it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, google play, Seen Where Youtube. The success of Squid Game comes just two years after Korean writer-director Bong Joon Ho achieved international success with Parasite, a wickedly entertaining, Oscar-winning film about a family of crooks. But Bong’s film most relevant to this list is his 2013 sci-fi adventure Snowpiercer, an adaptation of a French graphic novel about a socially layered train traversing a frozen post-apocalyptic landscape. Chris Evans takes on the role of one of the poorest passengers, who leads a rebellion, pushing the crowd forward one car at a time and ever closer to the secrets of those who live in luxury. The TV adaptation of TNT, premiered last year, is available to stream at HBO Max.

Cheap thrills Post it on Hulu, Shudder Where Pipes; rent it or buy it on Alamo on demand, Amazon Prime Video, google play, Seen Where Youtube. Pat Healy plays an hapless auto mechanic named Craig in this corrosive horror comedy, in which a bored rich couple (played by David Koechner and Sara Paxton) pits Craig and his pal Vince (Ethan Embry) against each other in a series of growing challenges. As the night wears on, fueled by alcohol and anger, the two friends try to outdo each other in stunts that become more and more humiliating and dangerous. While the premise of Cheap Thrills is no compromise, the talented cast helps make even the scariest movies fun to watch in a kinky way, that is.

The platform Post it on Netflix. As in Squid Game, the characters in this spooky and strongly allegorical Spanish satire volunteered for a hellish experience, agreeing to live in an establishment that is both a prison and an apartment tower. Each day a large plate of food descends down the center of the building from top to bottom, giving each inhabitant a few minutes to feed themselves, in a frightful stomach-spinning frenzy. People at the bottom who do not starve have the opportunity to climb higher. As the last resident (Ivn Massagu) tries to persuade his neighbors to adopt a more equitable system, he finds himself struggling with the widespread fear that if they don’t take all they can, they won’t be left without nothing.

Alice in the land of borders Post it on Netflix. Perhaps the easiest way for Netflix subscribers to catch that Squid Game buzz is to dive right into the first season of this wild Japanese series based on a Haro Aso manga. Set in an empty, parallel version of the Tokyo parallel universe, Alice in Borderland follows a group of mischievous players who are drafted into a seemingly endless series of silly contests, vying only for the right to survive another day. From its flashy looks to the deceptive simplicity of the games its young heroes are forced to play, this show should feel very familiar to anyone who just finished watching Netflix’s latest hit.

