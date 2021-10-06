



Giancarlo Esposito has a plan to deal with the unvaccinated: put them all on an island. The breaking Bad and You better call Saul actor, 63, shared his two cents in Hollywood journalistThe story of about chaos in Hollywood because of some actors refusing to be vaccinated against COVID when there is no universal vaccine mandate in place for the sets. Giancarlo Esposito has a message for the unvaccinated: “Go to a small island and sequester yourself … Get out somewhere where you won’t compromise anyone else if you get it.” (Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb) The Mandalorian the star’s opinion? “If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” he said. [Otherwise] you say “F *** you” to all other human beings. We all have to do this if we are to live. “ He went on to say, “I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were perfectly healthy and uncompromising. The vaccine is the answer. “ So even though he “doesn’t shoot anyone who doesn’t want to get the shot,” he told them, “Don’t work. Go somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it. . “ The report notes that the sets for the productions have become a “Hollywood battleground”, with a blind spot on “a leading actor” who was on the set of a movie in August “when he fell with COVID -19 and was hospitalized. The star, known to cast and crew to be dismissive of vaccines and the use of masks, was not vaccinated. The film paused for three weeks, but not before let more than a dozen crew members get sick. ”That resulted in a seven-figure loss for the production company. In the film and television industry, there is no universal vaccine mandate in place. So, individual growers determine whether those in Zone A, typically key players who cannot wear masks due to the scenario and crew members who work closely with them, need to provide proof of vaccination. (Netflix became the first Hollywood studio to impose vaccines in Zone A.) George Clooney also spoke about the topic at THR, saying it is “crazy” and “stupid” that people in the industry refuse to be vaccinated at the expense of others. “And that’s stupid because every generation in our country, for more than a lifetime, has been asked to sacrifice something for the safety of their neighbor, to get shot, to fight the Nazis,” Clooney said. . “All we ask someone here is to shoot themselves in the arm and put on a mask. Grow up. Do something.”

