Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel announce Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 35 million after buying it for $ 8 million





Justin timberlake and Jessica bienne are looking to make a huge profit on the sale of their Hollywood Hills mansion. The couple recently put their sprawling 10-acre resort on the market for $ 35 million, according to property records obtained by the Daily mail. Timberlake initially bought the massive property for just $ 8.3 million at the height of its NSYNC fame in 2002, just months after breaking up with Britney spears. This means that the singer is on the verge of recouping more than four times his initial investment. The 13,530 square foot Spanish villa-style home sits in a cul-de-sac of Mulholland Drive on what was once part of the Errol Flynn estate. The mansion has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in the main house with two further bedrooms in the guest house, which has been recently refurbished by the famous interior designer. Estée Stanley. The two-story house combines rustic and modern details, such as exposed beams and an open floor plan. It also includes amenities such as a gourmet kitchen, a gym, a screening room and an outdoor lounge that surrounds the exterior of the house, perfect for receptions and large parties. There is also an 85 foot rimless pool with another plunge pool below, a lighted tennis court, meadow, forest, and farm-to-table vegetable gardens. In addition to this California estate, Timberlake and Biel also own a penthouse apartment in Tribeca, as well as homes in Montana and Tennessee. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

